Must See Sprint Cars Without Wings and Midwest Supermodified Series Paired at LOR on June 20th

(December 11, 2019) — The Must See Racing sprint car series will hold a special non-points event for non-wing sprint cars on Saturday June 20, 2020 at Lucas Oil Raceway at Indianapolis. The Must See portion of the program is part of a three day “Indy Summer Nationals” that will feature drag racing and other events as LOR.

The Must See Racing series sprint feature will pay $4,000 to win and $300 to start with bonuses for fast time and breaking the track record with a total purse of $24,800.

The Must See Racing sprint cars will be joined at LOR by the Midwest Supermodified Series Midwest Compacts, and Supercup Stock car Series.