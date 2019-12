USCS Mid-South Thunder regional series 40-race schedule set for 2020

By Pete Walton

Atlanta, GA – December 13, 2019 – The United Sprint Car Series presented by K&N Filters has announced a forty event schedule of events for the USCS Mid-South Thunder Tour Regional Series 2020 racing season. The winged sprint car drivers of the USCS will visit 13 different speedway’s in 5 states. For USCS info please visit www.uscsracing.com or call 770-865-6097.

USCS Mid-South Thunder Tour Regional Series Schedule as of 12/13/2019

Month Day Date Track/City/Town Region/Series

FEBRUARY

FRI 28 Hattiesburg Speedway, Hattiesburg, MS Nat+MS

SAT 29 Magnolia Motor Speedway, Columbus, MS Nat+MS

MARCH

FRI 6 Chatham Speedway, Chatham, LA Nat+MS

SAT 7 Chatham Speedway, Chatham, LA Nat+MS

FRI 13 North Alabama Speedway, Tuscumbia, AL Nat+MS

SAT14 North Alabama Speedway, Tuscumbia, AL Nat+MS

FRI 27 Lexington 104 Speedway, Lexington, TN Mid-South

SAT 28 Old No.1 Speedway, Harrisburg, AR Mid-South

APRIL

FRI 24 Boyd’s Speedway, Ringgold, GA MS vs ST

SAT 25 I-75 Raceway, Sweetwater, TN MS vs ST

MAY

FRI 1 Lexington 104 Speedway, Lexington, TN Mid-South

SAT 2 TBA TBA

FRI 22 Greenville Speedway, Greenville, MS Mid-South Speedweek

SAT 23 Riverside Int. Speedway, W. Memphis, AR Mid-South Speedweek

SUN 24 Old No.1 Speedway, Harrisburg, AR Mid-South Speedweek

MON 25 Lexington 104 Speedway, Lexington, TN Mid-South Speedweek

THU 28 Talladega Short Track, Eastaboga, AL Mid-South Speedweek

FRI 29 Hattiesburg Speedway, Hattiesburg, MS Mid-South Speedweek

SAT 30 Jackson Motor Speedway, Byram, MS Mid-South Speedweek

JUNE

FRI 26 Lexington 104 Speedway, Lexington, TN Summer Shootout

SAT 27 North Alabama Speedway, Tuscumbia, AL Summer Shootout

JULY

THU 2 Riverside Int. Speedway, W. Memphis, AR Summer Shootout

FRI 3 Lexington 104 Speedway, Lexington, TN Summer Shootout

SAT 4 Magnolia Motor Speedway, Columbus, MS Summer Shootout

FRI 31 TBA TBA

AUGUST

SAT 1 TBA TBA

FRI 7 Hattiesburg Speedway, Hattiesburg, MS Mid-South

SAT 8 Hattiesburg Speedway, Hattiesburg, MS Mid-South

FRI 21 Lexington 104 Speedway, Lexington, TN Mid-South

SAT 22 ECM Speedway, Bremen, AL Mid-South

SEPTEMBER

FRI 4 I-75 Raceway, Sweetwater, TN ST vs MS

SAT 5 I-75 Raceway, Sweetwater, TN ST vs MS

SUN 6 Talladega Short Track, Eastaboga, AL ST vs MS

FRI 18 Lexington 104 Speedway Lexington, TN Mid-South

SAT 19 Old No. 1 Speedway, Harrisburg, AR Mid-South

OCTOBER

FRI 10 Riverside Speedway, W. Memphis, AR Mid-South Fall Brawl

SAT 11 Riverside Speedway, W. Memphis, AR Mid-South Fall Brawl

FRI 16 Chatham Speedway, Chatham, LA Mid-South Fall Brawl

SAT 17 Chatham Speedway, Chatham, LA Mid-South Fall Brawl

FRI 23 North Alabama Speedway, Tuscumbia, AL Mid-South Fall Brawl

SAT 24 North Alabama Speedway, Tuscumbia, AL Mid-South Fall Brawl

***All Races ARE COUNTED as National points events

Region series are abbreviated: MS = Mid-South, ST = Southern

