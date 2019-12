USCS Outlaw Thunder Tour announces 64-race 2020 schedule of National events

By Pete Walton

Atlanta, GA – December 12, 2019 – The 2020 and 24th Anniversary season United Sprint Car Series USCS Outlaw Thunder Tour presented by K&N Filters National (ALL RACE) Schedule of Events has been announced. The 2019 schedule of events will see the slate will see the USCS Outlaw Thuder Tour winged sprint cars make 64 stops at speedways in nine states. In addition to the National Championship, there are two regional series to compete for with in the events. Te USCS Mid-South Thunder Tour and the USCS Southern Thunder Tour.

Additionally, there are several mini-series several mini-series including the 10-race season opening 3rd annual USCS Winter Heat Series that kicks of February 6th, 7th and 8th at Hendry County Motorsports Park in Clewiston, Florida. Other mini-series within the schedule include the 14th annual USCS Mid-South Speedweek that will visit 7 tracks over 7 days from May 22, 2020 until May 31, 2020. The mid-summer Summer Shootout from will visit at least nine tracks from June 27th until July 18th. The 10-race 2020 USCS Fall Brawl Series will be another 10-race mini-series that will conclude the 2020 season.

Even though rain shortened the 60-race 2019 schedule only saw 46 events completed, the series saw a record 21 different winners reach the www.Rock Auto.com USCS Victory Lane. The 2020 season looks to be even more competitive. All events will Award National Championship points. Regional Series events are notated in the right-hand column. A separate set of Regional Series schedules with details for each region will be announced this weekend as well . Soooooo….stay tuned!

For rules and USCS info please visit the series website at www.uscsracing .com or call the series office at 770-865-6097. Yu may also follow USCS Racing on Facebook and Twitter @uscsracing.

2020 USCS Outlaw Thunder Tour National Schedule as of 12/11/2019

Month Day Date Track City/Town Region/Series

FEB THU 6 Hendry County Motorsports, Clewiston, FL Practice

FRI 7 Hendry County Motorsports, Clewiston, FL Winter Heat Nat+ST Bonus

SAT 8 Hendry County Motorsports, Clewiston, FL Winter Heat Nat+ST Bonus

FRI 21 Oglethorpe Speedway Park, Pooler, GA Winter Heat Nat+ST Bonus

SAT 22 Oglethorpe Speedway Park, Pooler, GA Winter Heat Nat+ST Bonus

FRI 28 Hattiesburg Speedway, Hattiesburg, MS Winter Heat Nat+MS

SAT 29 Magnolia Motor Speedway, Columbus, MS Winter Heat Nat+MS

MAR FRI 6 Chatham Speedway, Chatham, LA Winter Heat Nat+MS

SAT 7 Chatham Speedway, Chatham, LA Winter Heat Nat+MS

FRI 13 North Alabama Speedway, Tuscumbia, AL Winter Heat Nat+MS

SAT 14 North Alabama Speedway, Tuscumbia, AL Winter Heat Nat+MS

FRI 20 TBA or Winter Heat rain date Mid-South

SAT 21 TBA or Winter Heat rain date Mid-South

FRI 27 Lexington 104 Speedway, Lexington, TN Mid-South

SAT 28 Old No.1 Speedway, Harrisburg, AR Mid-South

APR FRI 3 Carolina Speedway, Gastonia, NC Southern

SAT 4 Travelers Rest Speedway, Travelers Rest, SC Southern

FRI 17 Lavonia Speedway, Lavonia, GA Southern

SAT 18 Cherokee Speedway, Gaffney, SC Southern

FRI 24 Boyd’s Speedway, Ringgold, GA ST vs MS

SAT 25 I-75 Raceway, Sweetwater, TN ST vs MS

MAY FRI 1 Lexington 104 Speedway, Lexington, TN TBA

SAT 2 TBA TBA

FRI 15 TBA TBA

SAT 16 TBA TBA

FRI 22 Greenville Speedway, Greenville, MS Mid-South Speedweek

SAT 23 Riverside Int. Speedway, W. Memphis, AR Mid-South Speedweek

SUN 24 Old No.1 Speedway, Harrisburg, AR Mid-South Speedweek

MON 25 Lexington 104 Speedway, Lexington, TN Mid-South Speedweek

THU 28 Talladega Short Track, Eastaboga, AL Mid-South Speedweek

FRI 29 Hattiesburg Speedway, Hattiesburg, MS Mid-South Speedweek

SAT 30 Jackson Motor Speedway, Byram, MS Mid-South Speedweek

JUN FRI 5 TBA or Speedweek Rain Date TBA

SAT 6 TBA or Speedweek Rain Date TBA

FRI 12 Oglethorpe Speedway Park, Savannah, GA Southern

SAT 13 Cochran Motor Speedway, Cochran, GA Southern

FRI 19 TBA Southern

SAT 20 East Ala. Motor Speedway, Phenix City, AL Southern

FRI 26 Lexington 104 Speedway, Lexington, TN (T) Summer Shootout MS

SAT 27 North Alabama Speedway, Tuscumbia, AL Summer Shootout MS

JULY THU 2 Riverside Int. Speedway, W. Memphis, AR Summer Shootout MS

FRI 3 Lexington 104 Speedway, Lexington, TN Summer Shootout MS

SAT 4 Magnolia Motor Speedway, Columbus, MS Summer Shootout MS

FRI 10 Travelers Rest Speedway, Travelers Rest, SC Summer Shootout ST

SAT 11 Dixie Speedway, Woodstock, GA Summer Shootout ST

TUE 14 Boyd’s Speedway, Ringgold, GA Summer Shootout ST

FRI 17 Carolina Speedway, Gastonia, NC Summer Shootout ST

SAT 18 Cherokee Speedway, Gaffney, SC Summer Shootout ST

FRI 24 TBA or Rain Date TBA

SAT 25 TBA or Rain Date TBA

FRI 31 TBA TBA

AUG SAT 1 TBA TBA

FRI 7 Hattiesburg Speedway, Hattiesburg, MS Mid-South

SAT 8 Hattiesburg Speedway, Hattiesburg, MS Mid-South

FRI 14 TBA TBA

SAT 15 Senoia Raceway, Senoia, GA Southern

FRI 21 Lexington 104 Speedway, Lexington, TN Mid-South

SAT 22 ECM Speedway, Bremen, AL MS+ST Bonus

SEPT FRI 4 I-75 Raceway, Sweetwater, TN ST vs MS

SAT 5 I-75 Raceway, Sweetwater, TN ST vs MS

SUN 6 Talladega Short Track, Eastaboga, AL ST vs MS

FRI 11 Travelers Rest Speedway, TR, SC (T) Southern

SAT 12 Cherokee Speedway, Gaffney, SC Southern

FRI 18 Lexington 104 Speedway, Lexington, TN Mid-South

SAT 19 Old #1 Speedway, Harrisburg, AR Mid-South

OCT FRI 10 Riverside Speedway, W. Memphis, AR Fall Brawl Mid-South

SAT 11 Riverside Speedway, W. Memphis, AR Fall Brawl Mid-South

FRI 16 Chatham Speedway, Chatham, LA Fall Brawl Mid-South

SAT 17 Chatham Speedway, Chatham, LA Fall Brawl Mid-South

FRI 23 North Alabama Speedway, Tuscumbia, AL Fall Brawl Mid-South

SAT 24 North Alabama Speedway, Tuscumbia, AL Fall Brawl Mid-South

NOV FRI 6 Hendry County Motorsports Park, Clewiston, FL Fall Brawl NAT+ST Bonus

SAT 7 Hendry County Motorsports Park, Clewiston, FL Fall Brawl NAT+ST Bonus

FRI 13 East Ala. Motor Speedway, Phenix City, AL (T) Fall Brawl ST+MS Bonus

SAT 14 East Ala. Motor Speedway, Phenix City, AL (T) Fall Brawl ST+MS Bonus

Region series are abbreviated as follows: MS = Mid-South, ST = Southern

www.USCSRACING.COM or call 770-865-6097 or USCS Racing on Facebook