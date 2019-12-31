2020 Allstar Performance Open Wheel Calendar Update

With the 2020 Allstar Performance Open Wheel Calendar moving to the forefront here are the track and series schedules for North America that are posted as of mid-day on January 31, 2019. Keep in mind there will be changes to many of these schedules as the winter and spring progresses and there are several tracks and series that have partial schedules posted.
Series:
- All Star Circuit of Champions
- ASCS Elite Non-Wing Tour
- ASCS National Tour
- ASCS Sooner Region
- Auto Value Bumper to Bumper Super Sprints
- Great Lakes Super Sprints
- Interstate Racing Association
- International Supermodified Association
- King of the West-NARC Sprint Car Series
- King of the Wing Sprint Car Series
- Kings of Thunder Sprint Car Series
- Must See Racing
- Must See Racing Midwest Lites
- National Racing Alliance
- Nebraska 360 Sprint Car Series
- NEMA Lites Midget Car Series
- NEMA Midget Car Series
- Oil Capital Racing Series
- POWRi Iowa Sprint League
- POWRi WAR Sprint Car Series
- Southern Sprintcar Shootout Series
- UMSS Traditional Sprint Car Series
- UMSS Winged Sprint Car Series
- United Sprint Car Series
- United States Speed Association
- USAC / CRA Sprint Car Series
- USAC East Coast Sprint Car Series
- USAC National Midget Championship
- USAC National Sprint Car Championship
- USAC Silver Crown Championship
- USAC Southwest Sprint Car Series
- USAC Speed2 DMA Midget Car Series
- Washington Midget Racing Association
- World of Outlaws
Race Track Schedules
- 34 Raceway
- Atomic Speedway
- Bloomington Speedway
- Devil’s Bowl Speedway
- Eagle Raceway
- Keller Auto Speedway at Kings Fairgrounds
- Knoxville Raceway
- Lincoln Park Speedway
- New Egypt Speedway
- Paragon Speedway
- Perris Auto Speedway
- Selinsgrove Speedway
- Southern Iowa Speedway
- Thunderbowl Raceway
- Williams Grove Speedway
You can check out the full calendar by clicking here.