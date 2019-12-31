Speedweek Finale Set for January 1 as More Classic Entries Roll In

From David Mills

WARNAMBOOL, VIC (January 1, 2020) — The Grand Final for the Speedweek portion of Queensland Speedway Spares World Series Sprintcars will be held at Sungold Stadium, Premier Speedway, Warrnambool on Wednesday January 1, 2020 with thanks to our event partners Fresha.

With three rounds completed thus far, the Krikke Motorsport W2 entry of Kerry Madsen currently leads the way in the World Series Sprintcars points standings having accumulated 997 points from the three completed rounds.

This gives Madsen a 46-point buffer over the Round 3 Feature Race winner, James McFadden who will again return to Sungold Stadium in the Monte Motorsport W17 and the Diamond Bay Motorsport W26 of Californian, Cory Eliason.

One of the stand-out performers in the early rounds has been Brock Hallett who currently sits fourth in points just 51 points adrift of Madsen.

Brooke Tatnell aboard the Ray Scott racing V55 currently sits fifth, having cashed in with a feature race win in Round 2 at Mt. Gambier’s Borderline Speedway. Tatnell has banked 781 points.

The top ten at this point of the series is rounded out by Jock Goodyer (725 points), Pennsylvania’s Lucas Wolfe (719), Matt Egel (716), Jake Tranter (693) and Lachlan McHugh (666).

With another stout field set to be on hand for the Traditional New Year’s Day round of World Series Sprintcars, the likes of Darren Mollenoyux, Steven Lines, Jye O’Keeffe, Grant Anderson and Corey McCullagh will all be looking to upstage the Contracted World Series Sprintcars Stars.

On Wednesday the public gates will open at 3pm, with an Open Pit Walk between 3 and 4pm. Cars will then hit the track at 5pm.

The Junior Sedan Neville Pike Cup with thanks to The Tyre Factory Warrnambool will also be a part of the program.

Admission is Adults $32; Concession $27; Children 10-15 $10 with Children 9 and Under admitted Free of Charge.

While all eyes are on tomorrow’s round of World Series Sprintcars, it is a trio of former World Series Contracted South Australian Drivers who head up the most recent batch of South West Conveyancing Grand Annual Sprintcar Classic entries.

Luke Dillon who is always fast as highlighted by his 16th place finish in last January’s Classic final will drive his familiar Action Line Marking, South West Conveyancing, National Karate Academies, Maxwill Race Engines Scotcher Race Fuels and Will Ride S81 Triple X, joins fellow South Aussie’s Daniel Pestka and Ricky Maiolo in the field.

Pestka, like Dillon, will be aboard his family back S27 J&J with support from Devil Race Karts, Salt Building, Camden Signage and Building Solutions and The Commercial Hotel Strathalbyn.

Pestka finished the 2019 Classic with an appearance in B-Main 2, which saw him record a 20th place finish.

Ricky Maiolo returned to the cockpit of the distinctive TRG Transport backed S24 for World Series Sprintcars Speedweek and will be looking forward to the three-night Classic battle.

Hailing from Gawler in South Australia, Maiolo will set sail for Warrnambool with the support of not only TRG Transport, but also long time supporters Active Motor Wreckers, OTI, Gawler Body Works, MAN Trucks, Paint Tech and Voltem Contractors.

Young New South Welshman Jessie Attard will fly the flag again at the Classic for the Premier State.

Attard will be driving the N53 Triple X which will enjoy some Don Ott Race Engines horsepower for the Classic with support coming his way from Supreme Poultry, Blackshaw’s Smash Repairs and GTR Developments. Jessie finished the Classic of 2019 with a 13th place run in B-Main 1.

The Victorian contingent will be bolstered by the entries of David Aldersley and Mark Carlin.

Aldersley will drive the V64Triple X, with his teams partners FTW Group, Total Tools, SPCAULK Detailing sand Buzzard Engineering, while former Modified Production Star Mark Carlin is now beginning to successfully transition into the Sprintcar ranks, he too will tackle the 2020 South West Conveyancing Grand Annual Sprintcar Classic.

Carlin drives the beautifully presented Inglis Race Engines powered Triple X for Vickery Bros. Fertiliser and Shojun Concrete.

The 2020 48th edition of the South West Conveyancing Grand Annual Sprintcar Classic will be supported by the following sponsors; Performance Racegear, KRE Race Engines, GJ Gardner Homes, The Lady Bay Resort and KFC.

Copies of the 2020 Grand Annual Sprintcar Classic entry form have been forwarded to the 2019 entrants while a PDF version is available for download from the Premier Speedway website www.premierspeedway.com.au