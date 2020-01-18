Tatnell and Vermeer Motorsports Part Ways

(January 18, 2020) – Brooke Tatnell will be searching for a new ride for the United States portion of his schedule for the 2020 racing season. Tatnell revealed late Friday night he would no longer be driving the Vermeer #55 entry on a weekly basis at the Knoxville Raceway.

Tony Vermeer, the car owner, called the decision one of the difficult he’s had to make as a car owner. Tatnell teamed up with the Vermeer team four and a half years ago and found success making the Knoxville Nationals A-Main in 2017 finishing in 14th position.

Tatnell is currently racing in Australian with the World Series Sprintcars.