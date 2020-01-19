Kyle Larson Triumphant at the Chili Bowl Nationals

By T.J. Buffenbarger

TULSA, OK (January 16, 2020) – Kyle Larson was able to rebound from the disappointment of a year ago by winning the 34th annual Chili Bowl Nationals on Saturday Night at the River Spirit Exposition Center. In his first attempt at the Chili Bowl with his own race team Larson took the lead from three time and defending Chili Bowl champion Christopher Bell on lap 40 and held on during multiple late race restarts for the victory.

Larson was clear on how special it was to win the Chili Bowl after coming close on several different occasions.

I’m sorry NASCAR, I’m sorry Daytona, but this is the biggest f’n race I’ve ever won. I hope I win Daytona in few weeks, but this is bad ass. I can’t say enough about Lucas Oil, iRacing, everyone that helps out on this car.”

After Bell dominated most of the race Larson used knowledge gained on restarts following a long green flag run to setup and eventually pass Bell for the lead in turns one and two.

We worked on this thing all week long. In the feature I finally felt good. I could get down the straightaways and have grip. I could lean into the cushion and be confident. I can’t believe it. This took me 13 years. That’s almost half my age I’ve been coming here. 13 years to win this race and it feels better than I could have imagined.

“We were all nervous to see (Bell) lead from the outside lane and check out like he did. I was doing all I could to keep up with him through traffic. I felt like I was doing a good job and then we had that one restart and I stayed close to him and actually made runs to him on exit. I knew that it was going to be important for me to slide him. I knew I wanted to get by him quick because once he figures some things out he’s the best. We were able to get by him quick and then I tried to not make too many mistakes.”

Bell led Thorson and Larson at the start of the 55-lap main event. Bell pulled away while Larson stated working on Thorson for the second spot. After a caution for Shane Golobic slowing on lap seven Bell continued to pull away from the field.

Larson was able to pass Thorson for second spot after an exchange of slide jobs on lap 16. Two laps later Bell entered slower traffic as Larson quickly closed taking two tenths of a second off Bell’s lead. That surge was short lived though as Bell quickly disposed of the slower cars and pulled away from Larson on lap 24.

By lap 31 Larson started to close in again while further back in the field Tucker Klaasmeyer, Cannon McIntosh, and Rico Abreu were racing three wide exchanging slide jobs for fourth on back.

The caution appeared after a long green flag run on lap 37 for Colby Copeland stopped on the berm with mechanical issues. During the restart Larson took his first shot at taking the lead from Bell with a slide job into turns one and two, but the pass came up short and Bell retained the lead.

Thorson had briefly lost the third position to Rico Abreu but was able to take the spot back on lap 38. Shortly after the caution flag flew again for Michael Pickens ending up backwards in turn two.

During the restart Larson tried to slide Bell again in turns one and two but could not make the pass. This time though Larson was able to hang to Bell’s back bumper. This setup what ended up being the winning pass for Larson as he drove by Bell in turn one and slammed the door shut on the exit of turn two to take the lead.

Bell then found himself under fire from Abreu briefly for the second position exchanging slide jobs and allowing Larson to pull away on lap 42.

On lap 45 Thorson’s race ended as he stopped with mechanical issues to bring out the caution flag.

Lasron held the lead after the restart bouncing off the cushion and the walls as the laps wound down. Bell was able to keep pace, but not get close enough to mount a serious challenge as Larson scored his first Chili Bowl victory over Bell, McIntosh, Logan Seavey, and Abreu.

“It was getting a little sloppy at the end,” said Larson about some of the close calls with the cushion and fence in the closing laps. “My nerves were kicking in and I was having nightmares run through my head again, so it feels great to finally win it.”

The win also extended Larson’s incredible run in the midget car division driving for his own team to an incredible nine wins in 10 starts.

“To win in my own car, the first time out at the Chili Bowl is crazy,” said Larson. “Paul Silva is so smart and for us to come out like we have and win every race but a couple as a new team is something spectacular, I don’t think that will ever be done again.”

34th Annual Chili Bowl Nationals

River Spirit Expo Center

Tulsa, OK

Saturday January 18, 2020

O-Mains (First six finishers transferred to the A-Main)

O Main #1 (10 Laps)

1. 73-Dylan Ito[1]

2. 98-Ryan Padgett[6]

3. 5B-Bobby Brewer[3]

4. 0K-Don O’Keefe Jr[5]

5. 1J-James Reed[2]

6. 84Z-Johnny Murdock[4]

DNS: 4C-Kyle Bellm

DNS: 11T-Larry Petersen

DNS: 2X-AJ Fike

DNS: 11D-Colton Fisher

DNS: 20G-Noah Gass

DNS: 23P-Brad Wyatt

O Main #2 (10 Laps)

1. 7JR-JD Black[1]

2. 1K-Brayton Lynch[6]

3. 75-Bryan Stanfill[8]

4. 44S-Brandon Akau[2]

5. 19N-Nick O’Neal[4]

6. 28Q-Sean Quinn[3]

7. 3B-Jessie Barber[7]

8. 68S-Scott Scherb[5]

DNS: 2A-Matt Linder

DNS: 72-Eric Fenton

DNS: 73G-Avery Goodman

M-Mains (First six finishers transferred to the A-Main)

M Main #1 (10 Laps)

1. 56X-Mark Chisholm[1]

2. 17F-Devin Camfield[3]

3. 101-Chuck McGillivray[4]

4. 46X-Jeffrey Champagne[10]

5. 72X-Jeff Wheeler[2]

6. 8B-Colin Deming[15]

7. 44D-Evan Turner[5]

8. 0K-Don O’Keefe Jr[16]

9. 41X-Howard Moore[6]

10. 80-Joe Spillman[8]

11. 22C-Charlie Crumpton[11]

12. 17L-Rocky Silva[7]

13. 08J-Jace McIntosh[9]

14. 9U-Doug McCune[14]

15. 73-Dylan Ito[12]

16. 71.5-Robert Bell[13]

M Main #2 (10 Laps)

1. 3F-Tim Barber[1]

2. 21H-Ty Hulsey[3]

3. 42C-Chris Cochran[9]

4. 75-Bryan Stanfill[10]

5. 17K-Michael Koontz[7]

6. 1K-Brayton Lynch[14]

7. 00D-Daniel Sanchez[8]

8. Q23-Barrie Valentino[2]

9. 33J-James Davison[5]

10. 00-Rob Yetman[12]

11. 130-Larry Bratti[4]

12. 46-Kenney Johnson[6]

13. 75X-Mike Griffiths[11]

14. 911-Waylon Weaver[13]

DNS: 21S-Russell Shoulders

DNS: C27-Clint Wilson

N-Mains (First six finishers transferred to the A-Main)

N Main #1 (10 Laps)

1. 22C-Charlie Crumpton[1]

2. 73-Dylan Ito[8]

3. 715-Robert Bell[3]

4. 9U-Doug McCune[4]

5. 8B-Colin Deming[5]

6. 0K-Don O’Keefe Jr[10]

7. 15L-Merril Lamb[6]

8. 4R-Jared McIntyre[7]

9. 1J-James Reed[11]

10. 17X-Kurt Stellhorn[2]

11. 98-Ryan Padgett[9]

DNS: 5J-Jeff Crook

DNS: 8X-Austin Shores

DNS: 84S-Shaun Shapel

DNS: 5B-Bobby Brewer

DNS: 84Z-Johnny Murdoc

N Main #2 (10 Laps)

1. 42C-Chris Cochran[3]

2. 75-Bryan Stanfill[13]

3. 75X-Mike Griffiths[2]

4. 00-Rob Yetman[5]

5. 911-Waylon Weaver[6]

6. 1K-Brayton Lynch[12]

7. 7JR-JD Black[11]

8. 99R-Brad Bowden[9]

9. 17M-Kala Keliinoi[10]

10. 28Q-Sean Quinn[16]

11. 926-Morgan Frewaldt[4]

12. 1H-Rick Horn[7]

13. 19N-Nick O’Neal[15]

14. 44S-Brandon Akau[14]

15. 87X-Nick O’Dell[1]

16. 14R-Jake Nail[8]

L-Mains (First six finishers transferred to the A-Main)

L Main #1 (10 Laps)

1. 19U-Pierce Urbanosky[1]

2. 91-Jeff Stasa[4]

3. 46X-Jeffrey Champagne[14]

4. 93Z-Zachary Patterson[6]

5. 21D-Justin Dickerson[7]

6. 26-George Willard Jr[3]

7. 17F-Devin Camfield[12]

8. 72X-Jeff Wheeler[15]

9. 101-Chuck McGillivray[13]

10. 56X-Mark Chisholm[11]

11. 0G-Gunner Ramey[8]

12. 5F-Danny Frye III[10]

13. 8B-Colin Deming[16]

14. 99K-Robert Carson[9]

DNS: 74R-Slater Helt

DNS: 11P-Laydon Pearson

L Main #2 (9 Laps)

1. 42C-Chris Cochran[11]

2. 24F-Hunter Fischer[5]

3. 77J-John Klabonde[7]

4. 1K-Brayton Lynch[15]

5. 21H-Ty Hulsey[12]

6. 17J-Jeremy Dockery[8]

7. 17K-Michael Koontz[13]

8. 44C-Blake Carrier[3]

9. 27F-Jesse Frazier[1]

10. 75-Bryan Stanfill[14]

11. GO-Eddie Martin[10]

12. 68B-Blain Petersen[2]

13. 3F-Tim Barber[9]

14. 1NP-Terry Nichols[6]

15. 13B-Johnny Brown Jr[4]

DNS: 17A-Austin Brown

K-Mains (First six finishers transferred to the A-Main)

K Main #1 (10 Laps)

1. 22L-Lucas Scherb[4]

2. 32D-Casey Shuman[2]

3. 20-Tadd Holliman[1]

4. 8-Alex Sewell[3]

5. 51G-Garet Williamson[7]

6. 7K-Kaylee Bryson[8]

7. 46X-Jeffrey Champagne[11]

8. 91-Jeff Stasa[12]

9. 93Z-Zachary Patterson[14]

10. 72C-Chris Tarrant[6]

11. 11X-Donovan Peterson[5]

12. 26-George Willard Jr[15]

13. 19U-Pierce Urbanosky[9]

14. 21D-Justin Dickerson[13]

15. 5HX-Casey Hicks[10]

DNS: 4F-Chad Frewaldt

K Main #2 (10 Laps)

1. 20H-Noah Harris[1]

2. 13A-Austin Yarbrough[4]

3. 42C-Chris Cochran[9]

4. 23X-Travis Scott[6]

5. 21H-Ty Hulsey[13]

6. 37-Eddie Tafoya Jr[7]

7. 18S-Santino Ferrucci[2]

8. 1K-Brayton Lynch[12]

9. 7F-Travis Ashwood[8]

10. 24F-Hunter Fischer[10]

11. M1-Mark Smith[5]

12. 77J-John Klabonde[11]

13. 17J-Jeremy Dockery[14]

14. 17D-Ryan Ellis[3]

DNS: 95T-Buddy Tubbs

DNS: 57K-Kevin Studley

J-Mains (First six finishers transferred to the A-Main)

J Main #1 (10 Laps)

1. 19M-Ethan Mitchell[1]

2. 32D-Casey Shuman[10]

3. 11G-Mike Goodman[3]

4. 8-Alex Sewell[12]

5. 50-Daniel Adler[7]

6. 7K-Kaylee Bryson[14]

7. 2S-John Kilmer[4]

8. 20-Tadd Holliman[11]

9. 22L-Lucas Scherb[9]

10. 51G-Garet Williamson[13]

11. 11C-Michael Woodruf[2]

12. F5-Ray Allen Kulhanek[6]

13. 29A-Tim Buckwalter[5]

14. 1B-Anton Hernandez[8]

DNS: 52C-Cody Karl

DNS: 17T-Stevie Sussex

J Main #2 (10 Laps)

1. 35C-Tanner Carrick[3]

2. 56D-Mitchell Davis[5]

3. 42C-Chris Cochran[11]

4. 51X-Joe Walker[2]

5. 21H-Ty Hulsey[13]

6. 20H-Noah Harris[9]

7. 35X-Tyler Robbins[7]

8. 17E-Blake Edwards[6]

9. 37-Eddie Tafoya Jr[15]

10. 155-Ryan Truitt[10]

11. 11D-Colton Fisher[1]

12. 42-Hank Davis[8]

13. 40-Eric Wilkins[4]

14. 23X-Travis Scott[14]

15. 13A-Austin Yarbrough[12]

DNS: 10J-Jeffrey Newell

I-Mains (First six finishers transferred to the A-Main)

I Main #1 (10 Laps)

1. 8W-Mark Lowrey[3]

2. 32D-Casey Shuman[10]

3. 00X-Jason Martin[5]

4. 8-Alex Sewell[11]

5. 2L-Landon Simon[7]

6. 19M-Ethan Mitchell[9]

7. 31K-Kyle Beilman[2]

8. 7K-Kaylee Bryson[13]

9. 88W-Dustin Weland[1]

10. 50-Daniel Adler[12]

11. 11K-Gage Rucker[6]

12. 116-Claud Estes III[4]

13. 74-Drew Rader[8]

DNS: 7R-Austin Williams

DNS: 10W-Marcus Thomas

DNS: 11G-Mike Goodman

I Main #2 (10 Laps)

1. 19X-Don Droud Jr[1]

2. 67K-Holley Hollan[2]

3. 35C-Tanner Carrick[9]

4. 11-Cale Conley[5]

5. 7W-Brendon Wiseley[3]

6. 97X-Austin Odell[7]

7. 56D-Mitchell Davis[11]

8. 35-Ben Schmidt[6]

9. 20S-Shon Deskins[12]

10. 42C-Chris Cochran[10]

11. 2T-Keith Martin[4]

12. 20H-Noah Harris[15]

13. 21H-Ty Hulsey[13]

14. 51X-Joe Walker[14]

15. 71X-Presley Truedson[8]

16. DNS: 5X-Tyson Hall

H-Mains (First six finishers transferred to the A-Main)

H Main #1 (7 Laps)

1. 7J-Shawn Jackson[4]

2. 32D-Casey Shuman[10]

3. 99P-Brandon Long[3]

4. 3W-Brandon Waelti[9]

5. 8-Alex Sewell[13]

6. 00X-Jason Martin[12]

7. 19M-Ethan Mitchell[15]

8. 02-Andy Gage[7]

9. 96-Cody Brewer[5]

10. 15K-Andrew Carlson[8]

11. 8W-Mark Lowrey[11]

12. 5O-Timmy Thrash[1]

13. 21F-Austin Langenstein[6]

14. 2C-Seth Carlson[2]

15. 2L-Landon Simon[14]

DNS: 81-Colten Cottle

H Main #2 (4 Laps)

1. 2M-Colby Stubblefield[2]

2. 118-Scott Evans[6]

3. 52F-Logan Faucon[1]

4. 11-Cale Conley[12]

5. 14E-Jake Neal[9]

6. 97X-Austin Odell[15]

7. 78M-Merle Scherb[7]

8. 19X-Don Droud Jr[11]

9. 20C-Conor Daly[4]

10. 67K-Holley Hollan[10]

11. 9H-Emilio Hoover[5]

12. 7W-Brendon Wiseley[14]

13. 71T-Zac Taylor[3]

14. 75M-Corey Ballard[8]

15. 35C-Tanner Carrick[13]

DNS: 4M-Michelle Decker

G-Mains (First five finishers transferred to the A-Main)

G Main #1 (10 Laps)

1. 18L-Logan Scherb[5]

2. 4D-Robert Dalby[4]

3. 15W-Jeff Wimmenauer[3]

4. 87F-Johnny Kent[2]

5. 45H-Anthony Pope[8]

6. 47K-Kevin Brewer[10]

7. 32D-Casey Shuman[12]

8. 88E-Tim Estenson[1]

9. 77U-Chris Urish[7]

10. 8-Alex Sewell[15]

11. 3W-Brandon Waelti[14]

12. 99P-Brandon Long[13]

13. 00X-Jason Martin[16]

14. 1P-Holly Porter[9]

15. 7J-Shawn Jackson[11]

16. 9K-Kevin Olson[6]

G Main #2 (10 Laps)

1. 14J-Matt Streeter[2]

2. 15J-David Prickett[1]

3. 11-Cale Conley[12]

4. 7RS-Christopher Larson[5]

5. 97X-Austin Odell[14]

6. 54-Matt Westfall[9]

7. 67O-Kyle O’Gara[8]

8. 2BX-Brett Becker[6]

9. 118-Scott Evans[10]

10. 51-Curtis Jones[3]

11. 321-Chad Winfrey[7]

12. 2M-Colby Stubblefield[11]

13. 22B-Troy Betts[4]

14. 52F-Logan Faucon[13]

DNS: 23S-Kyle Simon

DNS: 14E-Jake Neal

F-Mains (First five finishers transferred to the A-Main)

F Main #1 (15 Laps)

1. 17R-Alex Schutte[6]

2. 17B-Ryan Bickett[2]

3. 37X-Karter Sarff[1]

4. 91A-Chris Andrews[3]

5. 54G-Trey Gropp[9]

6. 2B-Tyler Hewitt[8]

7. 18L-Logan Scherb[14]

8. 15A-Harley Hollan[12]

9. 8M-Kade Morton[10]

10. 15W-Jeff Wimmenauer[16]

11. 87F-Johnny Kent[19]

12. 35L-Cody Ledger[7]

13. 17Z-Zac Moody[15]

14. 45H-Anthony Pope[18]

15. 7-Shannon McQueen[11]

16. 45K-Kyle Hammer[13]

17. P1-Paul White[5]

18. 2D-Matt Sherrell[4]

19. 4D-Robert Dalby[17]

DNS: 10C-Dalton Camfield

F Main #2 (15 Laps)

1. 5G-Ben Worth[2]

2. 7U-Kyle Jones[3]

3. 88-Terry Babb[1]

4. 11-Cale Conley[18]

5. 6-Bill Rose[7]

6. 15F-Kinzer Edwards[14]

7. 49-Scott Kreutter[12]

8. 21M-Michelle Parson[8]

9. 14J-Matt Streeter[16]

10. 3T-Taylor Peterson[15]

11. 2N-Weston Gorham[10]

12. 15J-David Prickett[17]

13. Q32-Peter Paulson[13]

14. 91W-Cody Hays[5]

15. 18K-Tony Gualda Jr[4]

16. 8K-Josh Hawkins[6]

17. 85-Matt Moore[9]

18. 78-Raven Culp[11]

19. 97X-Austin Odell[20]

20. 7RS-Christopher Larson[19]

E-Mains (First five finishers transferred to the A-Main)

E-Main #1 (15 Laps)

1. 71-Zeb Wise[7]

2. 7M-Brody Roa[1]

3. 17S-Ricky Stenhouse Jr[6]

4. 11A-Andrew Felker[9]

5. 51H-Mike Hess[2]

6. 74M-Adam Pierson[13]

7. 68-Ronnie Gardner[10]

8. 47X-Danny Stratton[12]

9. 44-Ryan Leavitt[3]

10. 57W-Dustin Golobic[8]

11. 39B-Cole Bodine[4]

12. 54G-Trey Gropp[20]

13. 91A-Chris Andrews[19]

14. 0-Billy VanInwegen Jr[14]

15. 17B-Ryan Bickett[17]

16. 37X-Karter Sarff[18]

17. 08K-Karsyn Elledge[5]

18. 93-Dustin Morgan[11]

19. 17R-Alex Schutte[16]

20. 86C-David Camfield Sr[15]

E-Main #2 (15 Laps)

1. 6N-Ryan Newman[2]

2. 21K-Cory Kruseman[1]

3. 117-Jack Dover[6]

4. 22S-Sean McClelland[5]

5. 92-Josh Most[3]

6. 5G-Ben Worth[16]

7. 14F-Cameron Hagin[13]

8. 11-Cale Conley[19]

9. 7MF-Chance Morton[12]

10. 37M-Matt Mitchell[11]

11. 15X-Carson Garrett[10]

12. 71G-Damion Gardner[9]

13. 7U-Kyle Jones[17]

14. 88-Terry Babb[18]

15. 6-Bill Rose[20]

16. 22X-Steven Shebester[14]

17. 77W-Joey Wirth[15]

18. 88N-DJ Netto[7]

19. 29-Tyler Thompson[4]

20. 57A-Bill Balog[8]

D-Mains (First five finishers transferred to the A-Main)

D-Main #1 (15 Laps)

1. 11A-Andrew Felker[19]

2. 17C-Jeremy Webb[2]

3. 27B-Jake Bubak[12]

4. 56A-Riley Kreisel[3]

5. 17S-Ricky Stenhouse Jr[18]

6. 68W-Josh Lakatos[6]

7. 2ND-Dave Darland[4]

8. 45X-Parker Price Miller[15]

9. 98B-Joe Boyles[8]

10. 14S-Clinton Boyles[5]

11. 2W-Wyatt Burks[7]

12. 71-Zeb Wise[16]

13. 7M-Brody Roa[17]

14. 14X-Jody Rosenboom[1]

15. 57-Maria Cofer[11]

16. 15D-Andrew Deal[9]

17. 51H-Mike Hess[20]

18. 1G-Kyle Cummins[14]

19. 16C-David Camfield Jr[10]

20. 27Z-Zane Hendricks[13]

D-Main #2 (15 Laps)

1. 14-Jesse Colwell[2]

2. 19A-Hunter Schuerenberg[4]

3. 32T-Trey Marcham[10]

4. 14H-AJ Hopkins[3]

5. 27D-Travis Berryhill[11]

6. 67S-Ryan Smith[1]

7. 6N-Ryan Newman[16]

8. 31B-Chance Crum[6]

9. 1R-Brad Sweet[12]

10. 2R-Steven Drevicki[13]

11. 84M-Alex DeCamp[9]

12. 21K-Cory Kruseman[17]

13. 82-Andrew Layser[8]

14. 55D-Nick Drake[14]

15. 117-Jack Dover[18]

16. 22S-Sean McClelland[19]

17. 92-Josh Most[20]

18. 11J-Justin Melton[5]

19. 71R-Robby Josett[7]

20. 2-Ryan Hall[15]

Pole Shuffle (3 Laps)

1. 19-Tanner Thorson[1]

2. 84X-Christopher Bell[2]

3. 01-Kyle Larson[3]

4. 97-Rico Abreu[4]

5. 8J-Jonathan Beason[6]

6. 7C-Tyler Courtney[10]

7. 27W-Colby Copeland[9]

8. 71K-Cannon McIntosh[5]

9. 87W-Ryan Bernal[7]

DNS: 7X-Thomas Meseraull

C-Mains (First five finishers transferred to the B-Main)

C-Main #1 (15 Laps)

1. 97W-Kaidon Brown[2]

2. 84-Giovanni Scelzi[5]

3. 5-Chase Briscoe[3]

4. 25B-Steve Buckwalter[4]

5. 72J-Sam Johnson[6]

6. 25P-Chad Boespflug[1]

7. 67J-Chase Jones[10]

8. 5R-Roger Crockett[7]

9. 3N-Jake Neuman[9]

10. 11A-Andrew Felker[16]

11. 18-Tony Bruce Jr[8]

12. 27B-Jake Bubak[18]

13. 73B-Tyler Edwards[12]

14. 17C-Jeremy Webb[17]

15. 57D-Daniel Robinson[15]

16. 9P-Shane Cottle[14]

17. 17S-Ricky Stenhouse Jr[20]

18. 32-Gary Taylor[13]

19. 28-Ace McCarthy[11]

20. 56A-Riley Kreisel[19]

C-Main #2 (15 Laps)

1. 25-Jerry Coons Jr[1]

2. 55X-Alex Bowman[4]

3. 5K-Justin Peck[3]

4. 08M-Joe B Miller[11]

5. 2G-JJ Yeley[7]

6. 73T-Jake Swanson[2]

7. 47M-Frankie Guerrini[9]

8. 97K-Tom Harris[12]

9. 95-Chris Andrews[8]

10. 32T-Trey Marcham[18]

11. 14-Jesse Colwell[16]

12. 47-Alex Bright[14]

13. 15H-Sam Hafertepe Jr[13]

14. 27D-Travis Berryhill[20]

15. 76E-Brady Bacon[15]

16. 19A-Hunter Schuerenberg[17]

17. 7S-Kory Schudy[10]

18. 14H-AJ Hopkins[19]

19. 91B-Tanner Berryhill[6]

20. 91K-Kevin Bayer[5]

B-Mains (Top seven finishers transferred to the A-Main)

B-Main #1 (20 Laps)

1. 39-Logan Seavey[3]

2. 87-Aaron Reutzel[2]

3. 7A-Justin Allgaier[5]

4. 19B-Spencer Bayston[8]

5. 76M-Jason McDougal[13]

6. 89-Chris Windom[1]

7. 5D-Zach Daum[7]

8. 5-Chase Briscoe[17]

9. 84-Giovanni Scelzi[16]

10. 5T-Kevin Thomas Jr[12]

11. 9-Tim McCreadie[14]

12. 72J-Sam Johnson[19]

13. 25B-Steve Buckwalter[18]

14. 07W-Mitchel Moles[11]

15. 25C-Chase Johnson[4]

16. 97W-Kaidon Brown[15]

17. 91T-Tyler Thomas[9]

18. 21-Daryn Pittman[10]

19. 99-Larry Wight[6]

B-Main #2 (20 Laps)

1. 67-Michael Kofoid[1]

2. 27-Tucker Klaasmeyer[3]

3. 1NZ-Michael Pickens[5]

4. 52-Blake Hahn[2]

5. 1-Sammy Swindell[7]

6. 55V-CJ Leary[11]

7. 17W-Shane Golobic[6]

8. 81X-Dillon Welch[4]

9. 15-Donny Schatz[13]

10. 2G-JJ Yeley[20]

11. 5K-Justin Peck[18]

12. 55X-Alex Bowman[17]

13. 4A-Justin Grant[8]

14. 44X-Wesley Smith[15]

15. 76G-David Gravel[12]

16. 11S-TJ Smith[9]

17. 9JR-Derek Hagar[14]

18. 9X-Paul Nienhiser[10]

19. 25-Jerry Coons Jr[16]

20. 08M-Joe B Miller[19]

A-Main (55 Laps)

1. 01-Kyle Larson[3]

2. 84X-Christopher Bell[2]

3. 71K-Cannon McIntosh[8]

4. 39-Logan Seavey[11]

5. 97-Rico Abreu[4]

6. 8J-Jonathan Beason[5]

7. 67-Michael Kofoid[12]

8. 52-Blake Hahn[18]

9. 87W-Ryan Bernal[9]

10. 27-Tucker Klaasmeyer[14]

11. 7C-Tyler Courtney[6]

12. 7X-Thomas Meseraull[10]

13. 1-Sammy Swindell[20]

14. 89-Chris Windom[21]

15. 76M-Jason McDougal[19]

16. 5D-Zach Daum[23]

17. 55V-CJ Leary[22]

18. 19B-Spencer Bayston[17]

19. 17W-Shane Golobic[24]

20. 1NZ-Michael Pickens[16]

21. 7A-Justin Allgaier[15]

22. 19-Tanner Thorson[1]

23. 87-Aaron Reutzel[13]

24. 27W-Colby Copeland[7]