2020 Feature Win List Week 3: Larson, McFadden, and Schatz Tied for the Lead

(January 21, 2020) — Kyle Larson and James McFadden entered a three way tie for the lead on the feature win list following their victories during the third week of the 2020 calendar year. McFadden picked up his third win of the year on Tuesday at Lismore Speedway with the World Series Sprintcars while Larson the Chili Bowl Nationals finale along with the feature on his preliminary night.

Behind the lead trio Kalib Henry joined a three way tie for the fourth position after winning the $10,000 to win Australian Sprintcar Allstars event at Simpson Speedway. Chili Bowl Nationals rookie of the year Buddy Kofoid, Carson Macedo, and Shane Stewart are tied with Henry with two victories.

Troy DeCaire joined the list by winning the first sprint car race of 2020 in North America.

2020 Feature Win List – Week 3

Updated 01/21/2020 at 7:30 a.m.

1. Donny Schatz – 3

2. James McFadden – 3

3. Kyle Larson – 3

4. Buddy Kofoid – 2

5. Carson Macedo – 2

6. Kalib Henry – 2

7. Shane Stewart – 2

8. Brad Sweet – 1

9. Brock Dean – 1

10. Callum Williamson – 1

11. Cannon McIntosh – 1

12. Chris James – 1

13. Christopher Bell – 1

14. Corey McCullagh – 1

15. Cory Eliason – 1

16. Daniel Rogers – 1

17. Daniel Storer – 1

18. Jake Ashworth – 1

19. Jamie Larsen – 1

20. Jason Bates – 1

21. Keaton Dahm – 1

22. Luke Dillon – 1

23. Luke Redpath – 1

24. Matt Jackson – 1

25. Matt Mills – 1

26. Matthew Leversedge – 1

27. Michael Keen – 1

28. Michael Pickens – 1

29. Michael Stewart – 1

30. Nathan Howard – 1

31. Nathan Smee – 1

32. Peter Hunnibell – 1

33. Rico Abreu – 1

34. Rodney Wood – 1

35. Tanner Thorson – 1

36. Tim King – 1

37. Tom Lumsden – 1

38. Tom Payet – 1

39. Trent Martin – 1

40. Troy DeCaire – 1

41. Tyler Courtney – 1