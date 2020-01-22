Brodix ASCS Frontier Region Lays Out 2020 Schedule

Bryan Hulbert

TULSA, Okla. (January 21, 2020) Looking at a slate of 17 nights of racing, the Brodix ASCS Frontier Region has laid out its 2020 lineup of events with shows in Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming.

A short season of racing between the snow-melt and the snowfall, the series’ eighth year of touring will begin Friday, June 5 at Gallatin Speedway in Belgrade, Mont. and Saturday, June 6 at Big Sky Speedway in Billings, Mont.

Five overall stops at Gallatin Speedway, including the Grizzly Nationals with the Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series presented by the MAVTV Motorsports Network, Big Sky Speedway will share the spotlight in Montana total of four times in 2020.

A pair of trips into South Dakota, the half-mile Black Hills Speedway will take center stage on June 12 and July 31.

A half-dozen trips through Wyoming will see Gillette Thunder Speedway in action on June 13 and August 1 with Rock Springs’ Sweetwater Speedway taking a pair of doubleheader weekends. First, on August 7 and 8, the series returns on September 4 and 5.

One goal for the 2020 lineup has been to limit the number of single-race weekends in order to make the travel teams have to face more economical. Gallatin and Big Sky are a common pairing in addition to their double-header weekends with Gillette and Black Hills going back to back on their weekends.

Heading the Brodix ASCS Frontier Region will be Nick Whalen. Stepping in towards the middle of the 2019 season to help with running shows after Cary Smith stepped away for most of the season to tend to her family, the Montana native has agreed to remain for the 2020 season. Nick can be reached at (406) 565-6181 as well as by email at nick_whalen47@hotmail.com.

Updates for the 2020 lineup will be posted to http://www.ascsracing.com. The Brodix ASCS Frontier Region can also be found at https://www.facebook.com/ascsfrontier/

For other news, notes, and information on the American Sprint Car Series, from the National Tour to any of the Regional Tours that make up ASCS Nation in 2020, log onto http://www.ascsracing.com, follow on Facebook, on Instagram, and Twitter (@LucasOilASCS).

2020 ASCS Frontier Schedule of Events

6/5/2020-Gallatin Speedway – Belgrade, MT

6/6/2020-Big Sky Speedway – Billings, MT

6/12/2020-Black Hills Speedway – Rapid City, SD

6/13/2020-Gillette Thunder Speedway – Gillette, WY

6/26/2020-Big Sky Speedway – Billings, MT

6/27/2020-Big Sky Speedway – Billings, MT

7/10/2020-Gallatin Speedway – Belgrade, MT

7/11/2020-Gallatin Speedway – Belgrade, MT

7/25/2020-Big Sky Speedway – Billings, MT

7/31/2020-Black Hills Speedway – Rapid City, SD

8/1/2020-Gillette Thunder Speedway – Gillette, WY

8/7/2020-Sweetwater Speedway – Rock Springs, WY

8/8/2020-Sweetwater Speedway – Rock Springs, WY

8/28/2020-Gallatin Speedway – Belgrade, MT

9/4/2020-Sweetwater Speedway – Rock Springs, WY

9/5/2020-Sweetwater Speedway – Rock Springs, WY

9/11/2020-Gallatin Speedway – Belgrade, MT