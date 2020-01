Pickens Wins the 2020 New Zealand Midget Title

CHRISTCHURCH, NZ (January 25, 2020) — Michael Pickens won the 2020 New Zealand Midget Championship on Saturday night at Ruapuna Speedway. After suffering a incident that ended with a DNF during preliminary action on Friday Pickens came back to win Saturday’s finale to win the New Zealand title for the ninth time.

Americans Zach Daum and Zeb Wise rounded out the podium. Brad Mosen and Loan Seavey rounded out the top five.

2020 New Zealand Midget Title

Ruapuna Speedway

Christchurch, NZ

Saturday January 25, 2020

Feature:

1. 1NZ – Michael Pickens

2. 9US – Zach Daum

3. 4US – Zeb Wise

4. 2NZ – Brad Mosen

5. 10U – Logan Seavey

6. 27A – Hayden Williams

7. 7US – Tyler Courtney

8. 18A – Brett Morris Jr.

9. 5A – Brock Maskovich

10. 98A – Ryan O’Connor

11. 25A – Aaron Hodgson

12. 95S – Duane Hickman

13. 39A – Peter Hunnibell

14. 79A – Max Guilford

15. 9C – Tom Lumsden

16. 81A – Michael Kendall

17. 88C – Jeremy webb

18. 91A – Hayden Guptill

19. 99C – Dave Kerr

20. 21 – Kaidon Brown