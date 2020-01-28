Sams LaMountain Racing Finalizing Preparation for First Season on Road With ASCS National Tour

Inside Line Promotions

NORTH PORT, Fla. (Jan. 27, 2020) – The start of a huge season for Danny Sams III is less than three weeks away.

The Sams LaMountain Racing driver will kick off the 2020 campaign Feb. 13-15 at East Bay Raceway Park in Tampa, Fla., during the Ronald Laney Memorial King of the 360s before he heads west to tackle the Lucas Oil ASCS National Tour for the first time in his career.

“I’m excited to see what we can do,” he said. “I feel like it’s going to be epic.”

Sams III said the team has been working diligently toward remodeling the race trailer in an effort to create the proper setup for hitting the road.

“It will have more living space and be more efficient,” he said. “We want it to be able to have more supplies and spares.”

The primary car is ready to start the season and a backup is prepared. However, the team has a new chassis en route that will be built to become the backup car.

“We’re working hard to finish everything before the start of the season,” Sams III said. “I’ve ran the King of the 360s at East Bay the last three years and have run mini sprints during the event as well. It’s a great way to test our equipment and make sure everything is functioning and that we have a great understanding of the cars to be more prepared for the ASCS National Tour season.”

Feb. 13-15 at East Bay Raceway Park in Tampa, Fla., for the Ronald Laney Memorial King of the 360s

SPONSOR SPOTLIGHT – East Mountain Transport, Inc.

East Mountain Transport, Inc., is a supply chain specialized transport solution provider that offers full-service transportation, rigging and temperature-controlled air ride vans. The company also offers heavy haul trucking, over-dimensional cargo transport and flatbed freight service. For more information, visit http://www.EastMountainTransport.com .

“We met the LaMountain Family, the owners of East Mountain Transport, Inc., at the Gator Nationals in early 2019,” Sams III said. “It started with a small partnership. It’s grown from there and I’m so grateful for the support of the LaMountain Family and East Mountain Transport, Inc.”

Sams LaMountain Racing would like to thank Williams Precision Engines, Kistler Racing Products, Slade Shock Technology, Goodyear Rubber Products, Inc., Steele Performance Parts, Outlaw Racing Fuels and Raintree Design LLC for their continued support.