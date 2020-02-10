Waynesfield Raceway Park to feature sprints, sprints and more sprints

By Brian Liskai

WAYNESFIELD, Ohio – If you are a sprint car fan Waynesfield Raceway Park will be the place to be for select special events in 2020. “The Field” will offer five events in 2020 featuring the FAST 410 winged sprints, the Ollie’s Bargain Outlet All Star Circuit of Champions, BOSS non-wing sprints, 305 sprints, 360 sprints, modifieds and the USAC D2 Thunder Midgets.

“We will continue what we started last year by making improvements to the facility and by working with other area tracks to ensure the race teams get to compete for good paying events and the fans get treated to some of the best racing in Ohio,” said Promoter Shane Helms.

The Third Annual Bob Hampshire Classic – honoring the Alvada, Ohio former sprint car owner and National Sprint Car Hall of Fame inductee – will be held Saturday, March 28. The FAST winged 410 sprints along with non-wing sprints and the 305 sprints will be in competition. Hampshire scored an All Star Circuit of Champions title in 1985 with hall of fame driver Jack Hewitt behind the wheel. Many other hall of fame drivers drove Hampshire’s famous #63 sprint car. Hampshire was also the mechanic on several of Kody Swanson’s four USAC Silver Crown championships.

The 360 sprints take center stage at Waynesfield Raceway Park on Saturday, May 23 as the NRA Sprint Invaders take on the teams of the Patriot Sprint Tour in a $3,000 to win affair. The UMP Modifieds also join in on the fun. It’s a big weekend for the two series as they battle at Limaland Motorsports Park on Friday, May 22, then come to Waynesfield before wrapping it up at Eldora Speedway on Sunday. The Patriot Sprint Tour is a 360 sprint racing organization based in New York.

Tony Stewart’s Ollie’s Bargain Outlet All Star Circuit of Champions return to Waynesfield as part of the 38th annual Ohio Sprint Speedweek. The traveling All Stars will stop at Waynesfield for the third leg of speedweek on Sunday, June 14 for the Third Annual Rick Ferkel Classic. The NRA 360 sprints will also be in action with $200 being awarded to the highest finishing 305 sprint. The USAC D2 Thunder Midgets will also be in competition. Ferkel, known by his legion of fans as the “Ohio Traveler” is a National Sprint Car Hall of Fame inductee and is one of the original “outlaws” recording over 400 career sprint car wins.

In what has become one of the must-see events in Ohio, the 12th Annual Jack Hewitt Classic will hit the high banks of Waynesfield Raceway Park on Thursday, July 2 featuring the Buckeye Outlaw Sprint Series (non-wing), the FAST winged 410 sprint series, the USAC D2 Thunder Midgets and the 360 verses 305 challenge. The event honors racing legend and National Sprint Car hall of Fame member Jack Hewitt, a Troy, Ohio native who made a name for himself as a champion with the All Stars, USAC Silver Crown Series and has wins with the World of Outlaws, USAC Sprints and Midgets and wins across the country in winged and non-wing sprints and is renown for his no-nonsense attitude and love of the sport.

Waynesfield Raceway Park will feature the FAST winged 410 sprints, the BOSS non-wing sprints and the USAC D2 Thunder midgets on Saturday, Aug. 22.

More details on the upcoming 2020 season at Waynesfield Raceway Park will be forthcoming at a later date.