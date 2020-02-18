AGCO Returns as Primary Jackson Nationals Partner for $100,000-to-Win Event

Inside Line Promotions

JACKSON, Minn. (Feb. 18, 2020) – It hasn’t taken long for the AGCO Jackson Nationals to ascend toward the top of the list of premier winged sprint car events.

Jackson Motorplex, which hosts the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series spectacle June 25-27, welcomes the return of AGCO in the role of the primary sponsor as the finale for the 42nd annual showdown boasts a payout featuring $100,000 to win and $3,000 to start the main event.

Two preliminary nights on June 25-26 will feature complete World of Outlaws shows awarding points to the drivers every time they enter the track during competition. The top four in event points – along with the four qualifier winners on Saturday – will be locked into the $1,000-to-win King of the Hill Dash on Saturday. That will determine the lineup for the first four rows of main event.

In addition to the stout payout throughout the weekend, the driver who passes the most cars during A Main competition throughout the three nights will earn a $500 bonus.

Reigning World of Outlaws champion Brad Sweet scored the AGCO Jackson Nationals triumph last year, besting a field of 40-plus drivers to garner his second event title in the last three years.

The Heartland Steel RaceSaver sprint cars presented by Wyffels Hybrids will be the support class the first night and the Wisconsin WingLESS Sprint Series is the support class the final two nights.

Suites and camping can be reserved by calling 605-359-4955.

The Jackson Motorplex season starts on May 15 when the Bumper to Bumper IRA Sprint Car Series and the Heartland Steel RaceSaver sprint cars presented by Wyffels Hybrids will be in action during the Great Lakes Shootout presented by Harvey’s Roofing and Tweeter Contracting.

