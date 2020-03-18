AGCO Jackson Nationals Showcasing Numerous Events in Community in Addition to the Stellar Racing

Inside Line Promotions

JACKSON, Minn. (March 16, 2020) – The AGCO Jackson Nationals is much more than a race; it’s an event.

In addition to the spectacular action on the track during the marquee $100,000-to-win World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series showcase running from June 25-27, Jackson Motorplex will host a variety of events throughout the weekend.

It begins on Wednesday, June 24, at 6 p.m. when the annual hauler parade roams through downtown Jackson. A fan fest featuring food and entertainment begins at Jackson Motorplex at 7 p.m. Hicktown Mafia will be playing from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.

A golf tournament kicks off the festivities at 9 a.m. on Thursday, June 25, at the Jackson Golf Course. The Jackson Racing Hall of Fame will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. each of the three racing days and there will be city wide garage sales on both Thursday and Friday, June 26. Additionally, MRN’s Winged Nation will broadcast an hour-long show beginning at 5 p.m. each of the three race nights on the Miller Lite Stage.

The Lion’s Pancake Breakfast runs from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. on both Friday and Saturday, June 27. The AGCO Open House held in the Intivity Center will be from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Friday. A bean bag tournament begins at 1 p.m. that day at the Beer Garden and the Women’s Vendor Fair runs from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. The pork chop fundraiser for the Hall of Fame is from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Saturday’s event finale begins with Downtown Crazy Days from 8 a.m. to Noon. The 5K Run/Walk starts at 9 a.m. The Women’s Vendor Fair is from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. A racing trivia contest will kick off at 1 p.m. in the Beer Garden.

Hot laps will start the racing action at 7 p.m. on both June 25-26 and at 7:30 p.m. on June 27.

The Heartland Steel RaceSaver sprint cars presented by Wyffels Hybrids will be the support class on June 25 and the Wisconsin WingLESS Sprint Series is the support class the final two nights.

Suites and camping can be reserved by calling 605-359-4955.

The Jackson Motorplex season is scheduled to begin on May 15 when the Bumper to Bumper IRA Sprint Car Series and the Heartland Steel RaceSaver sprint cars presented by Wyffels Hybrids will be in action during the Great Lakes Shootout presented by Harvey’s Roofing and Tweeter Contracting.

