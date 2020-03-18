MOVING FORWARD TO SEASON 2020/2021

From Murray Bridge Speedway

With the situation surrounding the COVID-19 virus bringing the current speedway season to a sudden halt, plans are well and truly in motion for the season ahead in 2020/2021.

“While we are disappointed to have to cancel our remaining meetings for the season, it is in the best interest of public health,” said Venue Administrator Darren Shaddock.

“We are adhering to the guidelines set by the Australian Government that all public events of over 500 people or more in attendance be cancelled”.

Affected upcoming meetings include:

Sportsman Night on Saturday, March 28th, 2020.

Sprintcar Country Tri Series / SA Junior Sedan Title on Saturday, April 4th, 2020.

U-Pull-It Demolition Derby World Record Attempt on Saturday, 18th April, 2020.

Made Too Go will also continue to operate in conjunction with Murray Bridge Speedway in 2020 and beyond.

“Barry and Felicity Waldron are fully committed to operating Murray Bridge Speedway in the upcoming seasons, and we look forward to working with them to continue to promote our sport,” added Shaddock.

The opening night for the 2020/2021 Season has already been confirmed for Saturday, September 19, with the running of the Bill Wigzell Battle of the Bridge.

While the Demo Derby World Record Attempt has been rescheduled for Saturday, October 31st, 2020.

A draft schedule for the new season is available to view at: http://www.murraybridgespeedway.com/schedule.asp