NAPA Auto Parts Returns as the Sponsor for the US Tour with the Lucas Oil Empire Super Sprints

By Dean Reynolds

SYRACUSE, NY – Since 2015, NAPA Auto Parts has been the title sponsor of the US Tour for the Lucas Oil Empire Super Sprints (ESS). For the sixth consecutive year, NAPA returns to provide an extra point fund for all the full point shows held in the United States.

The Lucas Oil overall championship rewards the teams with the largest point fund in the ESS ranks during each year, however several side point funds add spice to the tour which a goal for some teams can also be.

“NAPA has been a tremendous supporter for ESS over the years and sponsoring the US Tour has been a perfect fit for both,” noted ESS President Chuck Miller. “We have tremendous support from the teams who follow the tour but our secondary point funds are rewarding to many teams in so many ways as well.”

Last year tour champion Paulie Colagiovanni also took home the US crown besting Chuck Hebing, Matt Tanner, Jason Barney and Jonathan Preston. The young, 18-year-old sensation took home an extra dollars from the US point fund which added to his near record total at the annual awards banquet. The top 15 drivers in the US points will receive cash from NAPA.

The 2020 season is set to kick off Friday, April 24th at the Fulton Speedway with the Highbank Holdup Weekend, then followed by our first double header with events at Outlaw (May 15) and Thunder Mountain (May16).

NAPA Auto Parts and the NAPA Know How boasts over 6000 stores nationwide. The NAPA distribution system has more than 500,000 part numbers which are distributed across 57 distribution centers, 6,000 NAPA AUTO PARTS stores, and more than 16,000 NAPA AutoCare and AutoCare Collision Centers throughout the United States.

Heading the annual sponsorship is NAPA Auto Parts/Lights Auto Parts located in Camden, NY. For more information, you can call (315) 245-3004.

The 37th Annual Tour for the Lucas Oil backed Empire Super Sprints will visit New York, Ontario and Quebec, Canada to some of the very best facilities in the Northeast. As tradition continues, it will be excitement guaranteed!

For more Information on the Lucas Oil Empire Super Sprints:

Web: www.empiresupersprints.com

Twitter: @ESSprints

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/EmpireSuperSprints

Instagram: empiresupersprints