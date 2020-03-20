ASCS Southwest and Desert Non-Wing 2020 Seasons On Hold

From Bryan Hulbert

QUEEN CREEK, AZ (March 19, 2020) – Another day, another wave of cancellations and postponements due to the situation surrounding COVID-19 as the ASCS Southwest Region and San Tan Ford ASCS Desert Non-Wing Series are on hold for the time being.

With the bulk of both series taking place at Arizona Speedway (Queen Creek, Ariz.), Central Arizona Speedway (Casa Grande, Ariz.), and USA Raceway (Tucson, Ariz.) all three facilities are currently on a holding pattern following the most recent announcement by Arizona Governor, Doug Ducey.

When racing will resume remains to be seen.

Event updates will be posted to http://www.ascsracing.com as well as our Social Media Outlets on Facebook and Twitter (@LucasOilASCS). We will also issue emails to our E-News Letter, which anyone can sign up for at https://bit.ly/3cTRbCq.