Attica Raceway Park cancels April 3 event, continues to monitor virus situation

By Brian Liskai

ATTICA, Ohio – Attica Raceway Park has cancelled the April 3 racing due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the “stay-at-home” order issued by Ohio Governor Mike DeWine.

Under DeWine’s order only essential businesses are permitted to stay open through at least April 6, at which point state officials will reassess the situation. Attica Raceway Park officials say the race season opener will be evaluated week to week as health and government officials work to stem the spread of the virus.

“As for now the the Core and Main Spring Nationals are still on. We will follow the orders of the government and the advice of the health officials and hopefully things get back to normal soon. We encourage everyone to do their part to help stem the spread of this virus,” said Rex LeJeune, Director of Operations at Attica Raceway Park.

For the time being, Attica Raceway Park is set for the Core & Main Spring Nationals, Friday, April 10 and Saturday, April 11 featuring Tony Stewart’s Ollie’s Bargain Outlet All Star Circuit of Champions. Joining the All Stars on Friday will be the Propane.com/Dirt Nerds Podcast Late Models while the Fremont Fence 305 Sprints join the All Stars on Saturday.

Keep tabs on the ongoing race schedule at www.atticaracewaypark.com or follow the track on Twitter @atticaracewyprk or on Facebook at www.facebook.com/atticaracewaypark and Instagram at attica_raceway_park.