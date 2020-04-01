Selinsgrove Cancels April 4

By Shawn Brouse

Selinsgrove, Pa – With continued statewide governmental regulations in force regarding prevention of the spread of the COVID –19 virus, Selinsgrove Speedway has cancelled the Saturday, April 4 racing program of URC Sprints, limited late models and roadrunners.

The show was to be the first of seven events slated this year at the track for 360 c.i. sprint cars, featuring the season debut of the URC Sprints series circuit.

The 360 sprints will return to Selinsgrove Speedway on May 2 when the ASCS Sprints national tour invades for the Battle of the Groves event in tandem with URC.

More Selinsgrove 360 action will take place on May 23 for the URC Jack Gunn Memorial, on June 6 for the Patriot Sprints Joe Whitcomb Memorial, on June 27 for the URC Kramer Cup and on July 11 for the National Open for 360s.

Selinsgrove Speedway’s next slated event is Saturday, April 11 when the ULMS late models April Attack is slated to take place along with action for the limited late models and the A & A Auto Stores roadrunner division.

If able to take place on April 11, racing begins at 6 pm.

Following two Saturdays off on April 18 and April 25, the oval will host the kickoff of the 2020 Slivinski Law Offices Super 7 Series on Sunday night, April 26, featuring the Modern Heritage 410 sprints in the Ray Tilley Classic along with action for the super late models.

Just two divisions of high-flying, fast-paced dirt track racing action are slated for the Sunday night, Super 7 Series special, honoring the late oval all-time sprint car win leader, Ray Tilley of Pine Grove.

It continues to be the mission of Selinsgrove Speedway to begin its 2020 racing season as soon as possible while also adhering to the most prudent guidance available regarding the current health crisis gripping the state and nation.

For a complete 2020 schedule, the latest news, results, and race status, visit the speedway’s official website at www.selinsgrovespeedway.com or follow the track on Twitter and Facebook.