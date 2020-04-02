THURSDAY’S KOKOMO iRACING CHALLENGE ENTRY LIST SET

From USAC

Speedway, Indiana………NASCAR stars Kyle Larson, Chase Briscoe and Christopher Bell, who is also a USAC National champion, plus five more USAC National champions in Spencer Bayston Tyler Courtney, Logan Seavey, Tanner Thorson and Chris Windom, are entered for this Thursday’s, April 2, AMSOIL USAC iRacing Challenge midget event presented by NOS Energy Drink from the virtual Kokomo Speedway LIVE at 9pm ET on FloRacing at https://bit.ly/2Um2MmP.

Larson, the 2014 NASCAR Cup Series Rookie of the Year and winner in all three of USAC’s National series divisions will be joined by Briscoe, a premium talent on the NASCAR Xfinity Series trail, 2013 USAC National Midget champion and 2017 NASCAR Truck Series titlist Christopher Bell, 2017 USAC National Midget champ Spencer Bayston, 2018 USAC AMSOIL National Sprint Car and 2019 USAC NOS Energy Drink National Midget champion Tyler Courtney, plus 2016 USAC National champ Tanner Thorson, 2018 USAC National Midget king Logan Seavey as well as 2016 USAC Silver Crown and 2017 USAC National Sprint champ Chris Windom.

Also competing are USAC National feature winners Justin Grant, Kevin Thomas Jr., Thomas Meseraull, Zeb Wise, Jason McDougal, Tanner Carrick, Shane Hmiel and Cannon Mcintosh, plus 2019 USAC Western States Midget champion Robert Dalby, five-time USAC Western States Midget champion Ronnie Gardner, multi-time USAC Western Sprint champ Ryan Bernal, plus 2019’s top NOS Energy Drink National Midget Rookie Andrew Layser and this year’s top Rookie with the series thus far, Buddy Kofoid.

Those USAC standouts will be competing against many more stars of USAC Silver Crown, Sprint and Midget racing, plus the best iRacers, including reigning USAC iRacing champion David Heileman.

he 2020 AMSOIL USAC iRacing Challenge presented by NOS Energy Drink will feature the stars of USAC Racing competing against one another in the world’s leading motorsports simulation beginning with weekly racing action each Thursday night throughout the month of April live on FloRacing at 9pm Eastern.

The USAC iRacing Challenge will consist of a total of five races through four events, including two USAC NOS Energy Drink Midget National Championship and three USAC AMSOIL Sprint Car National Championship events:

April 2: Kokomo Speedway (Midgets)

April 9: Knoxville Raceway (Sprints)

April 16: Williams Grove Speedway (Sprints)

April 23: Eldora Speedway (Sprints & Midgets)

The event purse will feature a $500 winner’s share, $300 for second and $100 for third thanks to series sponsors to sponsors TOPP Motorsports, Hayward Motorsports, Petry Motorsports and Baldwin Brothers Racing.

For more information on the USAC iRacing Challenge, stay tuned to USAC's website at www.usacracing.com

THURSDAY’S KOKOMO iRACING CHALLENGE ENTRY LIST

Spencer Bayston

Christopher Bell

Alex Bergeron

Joel Berkley

Ryan Bernal

Dalton Bishop

Chase Briscoe

Chase Cabre

Tanner Carrick

Mario Clouser

Tyler Courtney

Robert Dalby

Ryan Diatte

Bryce Dues

Adam Elbert

Mitchell Faccinto

Ronnie Gardner

Justin Grant

Rylan Gray

Korbyn Hayslett

David Heileman

Anton Hernandez

Shane Hmiel

Chase Johnson

Sam Johnson

Blade Kearns

Buddy Kofoid

Rusty Kruger

Kyle Larson

Andrew Layser

Anthony LoPresto

Ace McCarthy

Jason McDougal

Cannon McIntosh

Thomas Meseraull

Ethan Mitchell

Brandon Morin

Cole Neuhalfen

Travis Oldfield

Aiden Purdue

Daison Pursley

Brennan Rogers

Logan Rumsey

Vinnie Sansone

Karter Sarff

Trey Schmidt

Stephen Schnapf

Logan Seavey

Austen Semmelmann

Alex Smolders

Justin Thomas

Kevin Thomas Jr.

Tanner Thorson

James Tiernan

Chris Windom

Zeb Wise

Ronnie Wuerdeman