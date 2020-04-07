KNOXVILLE RACEWAY FEATURED IN FOUR iRACING EVENTS THIS WEEK!

From Kendra Jacobs

We may not be together at the track, but we can be watching iRacing from Knoxville Raceway together all week! Don’t miss a single lap of the virtual racing action live from Knoxville Raceway.

On Tuesday, April 7, the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series is hosting an iRacing Invitational live on DIRTVision at 7pm, ET.

The roster includes 55 drivers from Knoxville Raceway, the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series, the PA Posse, California, USAC Racing, and NASCAR.

Full roster can be viewed on our Facebook page.

FOX Sports One will put the spotlight on Knoxville Raceway on Wednesday, April 8 at 8pm, ET.

The World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series is hosting the iRacing Pro Invitational at Knoxville Raceway live on FS1.

The full roster has yet to be released, but confirmed drivers include Brian Brown, Austin McCarl, David Gravel, Brad Sweet, Kyle Larson, Christopher Bell, Ron Capps and Juan Pablo Montoya.

NASCAR champion Jeff Gordon, as well as Clint Bowyer, Adam Alexander and the Voice of the Outlaws, Johnny Gibson, will host the show from the FS1 studio.

Our friends at Winged Nation will also host a pre-race and post-race show on their Facebook page with guests Johnny Gibson, Chase Briscoe, Logan Schuchart and Trent Ivey.

Lucas Oil eSports will host the virtual Lucas Oil Late Model Knoxville Nationals on Friday, April 10 at 8pm, ET.

The full roster of some of the best late model drivers in the country will be released this week.

Additional starting spots will be determined during “The Open” on Thursday, April 9 at 8pm.

Both “The Open” and the Lucas Oil Lage Model Nationals can be watched on Lucas Oil’s Facebook Page.

Veteran announcers James Essex, Dave Argabright and Bob Dillner will call the action.

The full press release can be read here. The entry form for drivers interested in competing in “The Open” can be found here.

A $100-to-win iRacing event will be hosted on YouTube with the United Dirt Sim Series on Thursday, April 9 at 8pm, ET.

Knoxville Raceway announcer Tony Bokhoven will be the announcer for the race!

Drivers can reserve their spots by e-mailing NewEraAdvertisingLLC@gmail.com. Knoxville Raceway champions and drivers competing for points at the track will be given first priority.