Selinsgrove Cancels April 11, Plans April 26 Tilley Classic For 410 Sprints & Super Lates

By Shawn Brouse

Selinsgrove, Pa – The continued COVID-19 health pandemic continues to cut into the area racing season schedule including at Selinsgrove Speedway where the track has now called a halt to its planned April 11 racing program.

The show was to be the ULMS late models April Attack that included action for the limited late models and the A & A Auto Stores roadrunner division.

The ULMS series will return to the track later this season, coming up on Sunday, September 6.

Following two pre-planned Saturdays off on April 18 and April 25 this month, Selinsgrove Speedway is slated to contest the kickoff of the 2020 Slivinski Law Offices Super 7 Series coming up on Sunday night, April 26 featuring the Modern Heritage 410 sprint cars in the Ray Tilley Classic along with racing for the super late models.

Just two divisions of high-flying, fast-paced dirt track racing action are slated for the Sunday night, April 26, Super 7 Series special, honoring the late oval all-time sprint car win leader, Ray Tilley of Pine Grove.

May will open up at Selinsgrove Speedway on Saturday, May 2 with the Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series battling the URC Sprints as the circuits wage the 2020 Battle of the Groves presented by Eleven Oaks Farm.

The Battle of the Groves will take place on Friday, May 1 at Williams Grove Speedway before moving to Selinsgrove Speedway for Saturday night action.

The two-day stand will be the only appearance by the national Lucas Oil ASCS 360 c.i. sprint car stars in the region this season.

It continues to be the mission of Selinsgrove Speedway to begin its 2020 racing season as soon as possible while also adhering to the most recent guidance and directives available regarding the current health crisis gripping the state and nation.

For a complete 2020 schedule, the latest news, results, and race status, visit the speedway’s official website at www.selinsgrovespeedway.com or follow the track on Twitter and Facebook.