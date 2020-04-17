Open Wheel Nationals pres. By Real-Geese Silhouette to Park Jefferson International Speedway on April 25th

PETERSEN MEDIA

Front Row Challenge Enterprises is excited to bring racing to Park Jefferson International Speedway on April 25th where fans will be greeted with Winged 410 Sprint Cars and IMCA Mods at the Open Wheel Nationals presented by Real-Geese Silhouette.

“With everything sitting idle and much of the world in a day-to-day phase, we are excited to bring a little bit of normalcy back to the racing world,” FRC Ent, LLC’s Terry McCarl said. “While it won’t quite be a normal raceday, we have been watching South Dakota’s guidelines to ensure we are in line with their mandates and we are extremely excited about racing on April 25th.”

On the Open Wheel Nationals card will be Winged 410 Sprint Cars which will race for $5000-to-win, as well as IMCA Modifieds who will be gunning for the $1000 top prize. In an effort to practice Social Distancing, both classes will be limited to just 32 cars per class with a $50 pre entry fee to ensure a spot, as well as a transponder. For those wanting to partake in the event, please register at http://www.parkjeff.com/downloads/get.aspx?i=576959.

While the entries are limited, those admitted in the pits will also be limited as no walk-up patrons will be allowed. Each team will be allotted just 10 people total to sign in under their car number, so if fans are not with a team, please do not attempt to enter the pit area. Those who are in the pit area will not be permitted to go to the main grandstands during the night, so please bring food and beverage as pit concessions will also not be open.

The main grandstands will be open to the public in a limited quantity with tickets available for $25. For those fans that are at high risk of the current virus, or those who are feeling under the weather, please stay home as this race will also be streamed LIVE on SpeedShiftTV. Tickets are available via online sales only by clicking over to www.parkjeff.com.

For those fans that are able to attend the race, FRC Ent., LLC and Park Jefferson encourage you to take precautions to keep yourself safe while at the race. While the concession stand will be open, it will also be very limited so be mindful in your raceday preparations.

While the IMCA Modifieds will run their standard IMCA format, the Winged 410 Sprint Cars will utilize the weekly Knoxville Raceway format. Team’s will qualify, before running heat races with a 6-car invert. With points up for grabs in heats, the Top-8 in points after heats will redraw for the feature event.

“We have received a lot of good feedback from some really strong teams about this event, and we look forward to releasing the entries as they come in,” McCarl said. “We continue to work with city and county officials to make sure we are in compliance and are very much looking forward to racing.”

REAL-GEESE SILHOUETTE: Based out of Bradner, OH, Real Geese manufactures several different models of silhouette decoys for the waterfowl hunter. Offering different price ranges, and options, Real-Geese uses digitally enhanced, detailed images, the highest quality materials, and most advanced production methods on their products to provide an unmatched durability.

ON TAP- The Open Wheel Nationals pres. By Real Geese Silhouette at Park Jefferson International Speedway will feature Winged 410 Sprint Cars and IMCA Mods on April 25th.

