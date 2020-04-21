World of Outlaws tickets on sale for Jim “JB” Boyd Memorial at Beaver Dam Raceway on June 20

By Tony Veneziano

BEAVER DAM, Wisc. — April 20, 2020 — Tickets are now on sale for the 11th Annual Jim “JB” Boyd Memorial presented by Karavan Trailers, featuring the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series at Beaver Dam Raceway in Wisconsin on Saturday, June 20 and can be purchased online at slspromotions.ticketforce.com or by calling SLS Promotions at 815-344-2023.

Brad Sweet, who earned his first World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series championship in 2019, was the winner of the Jim “JB” Boyd Memorial last year. The victory marked the second in the event for the California native, who drives for Kasey Kahne Racing.

Daryn Pittman, the 2013 Outlaws champion, won for the fourth time in his career at Beaver Dam Raceway in 2018. Fellow Oklahoma native Shane Stewart won the event in 2017 to earn his first win at Beaver Dam Raceway.

Bill Balog earned his first-career World of Outlaw NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series win in the 2016 edition of the Jim “JB” Boyd Memorial. The win was a very popular one for Balog, an eight-time Bumper to Bumper Interstate Racing Association (IRA) Sprint Series champion, originally from Alaska, who now calls Wisconsin home.

Donny Schatz and Kraig Kinser are also past winners of the Jim “JB” Boyd Memorial, who are competing full-time with the Outlaws this season.

Battling Sweet, Schatz, Pittman and Kinser in 2019 is a talented group of full-time competitors, including: Logan Schuchart, Jacob Allen, Sheldon Haudenschild and Jason Sides. Carson Macedo is back for his sophomore season in the Kyle Larson Racing No. 2, while Mason Daniel will contend for rookie honors.

