PERRIS AUTO SPEEDWAY TO OPEN FOR PRIVATE PRACTICE SESSIONS

By Scott Daloisio

(Perris, CA, April 27, 2020) Perris Auto Speedway promoter Don Kazarian has announced the famous half-mile clay oval will reopen for private practice sessions this Saturday, May 2nd. Anyone wishing to rent the track, please read the following conditions.

Pursuant to Riverside Counties Health Officer’s Order of April 20, 2020, which permits “Non Contact Outdoor Sports” such as Motocross, Golf, Tennis, Pickleball and Shooting Ranges, Perris Auto Speedway is planning to reopen effective May 2, 2020 for Private Practices with the following conditions;

1. All practices will follow Riverside County Health orders regarding COVID-19.

2. Social Distancing Guidelines will be enforced.

3. All Individuals will be required to execute a COVID-19 Release of Liability for the Lake Perris Fairgrounds and Oval Entertainment, LLC.

4. Provide one hand sanitizing station.

5. Infield Restrooms will be cleaned and sanitized before and after each private practice with approved antimicrobial products.

6. Only one person at a time may enter the restrooms.

7. Remove all trash cans and require each person to remove their trash from the facility after the private practice.

8. NO SPECTATORS ALLOWED.

9. Each Car will only be allowed one additional individual to assist the Driver.

10. Maximum of ten individuals including Oval’s Staff per private practice.

11. Maximum of 4 cars for each practice.

12. For a single-car practice, the race team may have up to 8 individuals including the Driver.

13. No minors (unless they are the Driver) will be allowed.

14. Face coverings, such as scarves, bandanas, neck gatters, or fabric coverings must be worn at all times.

15. One car on the track at a time until further notice.

EVERYONE MUST COMPLY WITH THESE CONDITIONS. IF NOT THE TRACK MAY BE AT RISK OF ANOTHER CLOSURE. RACE FANS PLEASE DO NOT COME TO THE SPEEDWAY TO WATCH ANY PRACTICES. SECURITY WILL BE IN PLACE AND THE FACILITY WILL BE LOCKED DOWN DURING EACH PRACTICE SESSION.

On the weekends, the Speedway will be available for a morning session from 8:00 am to 12:00 pm, an afternoon session from 1:00 pm – 5:00 pm and a nighttime session from 6:00 pm to 10:00 pm. Weekdays the track can be rented mornings, afternoons and during the evenings. The daytime track rental fee is $500 and the nighttime track rental fee is $1,200. In order to book a date and time please email Don Kazarian at kazariandon@gmail.com.

We are all in this together! As conditions change on maximum gatherings per the Riverside County Health Office, the Speedway will update the provisions accordingly.

