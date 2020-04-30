KODY SWANSON THE GUEST ON INSIDE THE RIDE FRIDAY ON FLORACING

From USAC

Kody Swanson’s remarkable USAC Silver Crown record is unprecedented with 29 wins, 29 poles and five championships in the past six seasons. This Friday, May 1, he is the guest on a new episode of Inside the Ride on FloRacing at https://bit.ly/2KmrY6G.

Rob Klepper hosts the show that goes in-depth with Swanson as the two talk about his racing career from beginning to present and his ascent to success as the most highly decorated Silver Crown driver of all-time.

Swanson will compete on the full USAC Silver Crown trail in 2020 for Nolen Racing, whose namesake and owner, Gene Nolen, passed away earlier this month. The team plans to carry on this season in defense of the series title.

Inside the Ride with Swanson will be posted at 8am Eastern this Friday morning on FloRacing and you can re-watch it anytime thereafter on-demand on FloRacing where you will also have access to previous Inside the Ride episodes featuring Chad Boat and Logan Seavey.

