HUTCH OPENS! USAC SILVER CROWN SEASON BEGINS ﻿MAY 8-9 AT KANSAS STATE FAIRGROUNDS

By Richie Murray

Hutchinson, Kansas (May 5, 2026)………The mighty Kansas State Fairgrounds in the heart of Hutchinson is where USAC Silver Crown National Championship dreams begin in 2026.

The Hutch half-mile dirt oval presents the third running of the Evans Building Salt City 100, the opening race on the calendar for the dirt champ cars.

The beautiful balance between speed, patience, bravery and concentration for 100 laps is critical at a place like Hutch. It exudes history; it demands attention; and it’s where racers from coast-to-coast will put their talents to the test with a full-on practice on Friday, May 8, followed by the real deal, a full slate on race day, Saturday, May 9.

The amalgamation of all these elements is the reason we’ll be there. That’s the reason you should be there. Now let’s make some history! Here are a few of the storylines to watch this weekend at Hutch.

A PERFECT 10 IN KANSAS

In 10 USAC Silver Crown races contested in the state of Kansas dating back to 2006, there have been exactly 10 different race winners!

Aaron Pierce became the first to do so with a “new generation” Silver Crown car at Kansas Speedway in 2006 while J.J. Yeley drove A.J. Foyt’s No. 14 to glory at the same place in the same car type in 2007.

At the Belleville High Banks, Tracy Hines (2013), Kody Swanson (2014), Chris Windom (2015), Brady Bacon (2023), Kaylee Bryson (2024) and Justin Grant (2025) have all won.

Kevin Thomas Jr., meanwhile, took top honors at the Kansas State Fairgrounds in 2024 as did Briggs Danner in 2025. Both will be in this weekend’s Hutchinson field, and will attempt to change that narrative.

DANNER ON DEFENSE AT SALT CITY

Briggs Danner captured his first career USAC Silver Crown victory during the Salt City 100 a year ago, leading the final 22 laps to score the win.

The Allentown, Pennsylvania racer was clutch in crunch time as he raced from third to first in a three-lap stretch between the 77th and 79th circuit, then had just enough tread on his right rear tire down the stretch to earn his first ever victory with the series in just his 10th start.

In 2026, the 24-year-old Danner will tackle a new challenge as he takes on a championship run with the USAC Silver Crown National Championship for DDMW Motorsports, a joint team effort between Lebanon, Ohio’s Doran Racing and Phoenix, Arizona’s DMW Motorsports who will continue to run their operations out of separate shops.

GRANT ON TITLE ALERT

Justin Grant has a USAC Silver Crown victory in Kansas as recently as last year, but that one came over at Belleville. Now, the Ione, California racer is eager to knock out a first on his win list this weekend at Hutch.

Grant comes into the 2026 season as the defending USAC Silver Crown champion, earning previous titles in 2020 and 2025. Once again, he’s back with Hemelgarn Racing for their 10th consecutive season as a Silver Crown combo.

His Hutch record thus far isn’t all that flashy at the moment, with finishes of 13th and 6th to his credit thus far, incidentally, being his two worst dirt finishes with the series in each of the two past years.

LEARY & CLOUSER HIGHLIGHT TWO-CAR ATTACK

C.J. Leary and Mario Clouser will run full-time as teammates in pursuit of the 2026 USAC Silver Crown National Championship under the Team AZ-Petty-Rossi/Curb-Agajanian banner.

Leary will drive the team’s No. 21 entry while Clouser will pilot the No. 20 DRC/Stanton-powered machine on both the dirt and pavement circuits throughout the 11-race tour.

Both team cars shared the front row and the lead of last year’s Salt City 100. Leary set a new Silver Crown track record at Hutch with a time of 20.994 seconds as well in 2025. Clouser proceeded to lead the first 42 laps before Leary held it for the next 36 circuits.

Leary went on to finish as the runner-up in both the race and the championship fight a year ago. Clouser bowed out early from the race with a mechanical issue, but still managed 10th. Leary also led 15 laps of the 2024 race, but an accident while battling for the lead with just 16 laps to go sent him upside down.

REINBOLD TWIN CAR TEAM DEBUTS

A pair of Reinbold-Underwood Motorsports cars are set to do the full allotment of six dirt USAC Silver Crown races in 2026. One for series winner Mitchel Moles and another for series newcomer Hayden Reinbold.

Neither driver has yet made a Hutchinson appearance. Moles (Raisin City, California) won a USAC Silver Crown race at Ohio’s Eldora Speedway in 2024. Reinbold (Gilbert, Arizona) was named the 2025 USAC National Most Improved Driver for his work in USAC’s National Sprint Car and Midget divisions. But now, he will get the chance to tackle the big cars.

Of note, there are three multi-car teams making the trip to Hutchinson. Briggs Danner & Bruce St. James (DDMW Motorsports), C.J. Leary & Mario Clouser (Team Arizona-Petty-Rossi/Curb-Agajanian) and Mitchel Moles & Hayden Reinbold (Reinbold-Underwood Motorsports).

NEW YEAR, NEW WINNERS ON THE HORIZON?

A new year brings new hopes, new dreams, and perhaps, new names who can rise to the forefront to become first-time USAC Silver Crown winners in the 2026 season. Especially considering the fact that first-time series winners have emerged in each of the first two Hutchinson races in 2024 and 2025.

Among those names on the list this year are Jake Swanson (Klatt Enterprises #6), Chase Stockon (Pink 69 Racing #69), Kyle Steffens (Steffens Motorsports #8) and Kale Drake (Kazmark Motorsports #92).

Kip Hughes (Hughes #160) returns to the Salt City 100 where he had the best run of his career one year ago, a fifth place finish. Fellow Salt City returnees include six-time Hutchinson Grand Nationals winner Danny Jennings (Grace #61), Gregg Cory (Williams-Cory #32), Dave Berkheimer (Berkheimer #31), and Steve Gennetten (GGR #64).

Bryan Gossel (Gossel #06), the 2020 USAC Silver Crown Rookie of the Year, will make his first Silver Crown appearance at Hutchinson. He has previously made sprint car starts at the track with ASCS and NCRA. USAC Southwest Sprint Car point leader Bruce St. James (DDMW #110) will make his first ever USAC Silver Crown appearance as well as Bret Triplett (SV Motorsports #65).

RACE DETAILS:

The Friday, May 8, program will feature USAC Silver Crown practice only, plus URSS Sprint Car heat races as well as complete shows for the IMCA Stock Cars, IMCA Modifieds, IMCA SportMods and IMCA Hobby Stocks. General admission tickets are $20 and kids tickets are $15. Pit passes are $40. Pits open at 3pm Central with the front gates opening at 5pm and cars on track at 6:15pm followed by qualifying and racing.

The Saturday, May 9, program will feature USAC Silver Crown practice, qualifying and racing, plus URSS Sprint Car racing. General admission tickets are $35 and kids tickets are $17.50. Pit passes are $40. Pits open at Noon Central with the front gates opening at 5pm and cars on track at 6:30pm followed by qualifying and racing.

Advance tickets are on sale now at https://saltcityracingllc.com/.

Saturday night’s program will feature full LIVE coverage on FloRacing at https://flosports.link/usac2026.

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TRACK RECORDS FOR USAC SILVER CROWN AT THE KANSAS STATE FAIRGROUNDS

1 Lap – 7/19/2025 – C.J. Leary – 20.994

KANSAS STATE FAIRGROUNDS USAC SILVER CROWN WINS

1-Briggs Danner & Kevin Thomas Jr.

KANSAS STATE FAIRGROUNDS USAC SILVER CROWN WINNERS

2024: Kevin Thomas Jr. (7/20)

2025: Briggs Danner (7/19)

USAC SILVER CROWN WINNERS IN KANSAS:

1-Brady Bacon, Kaylee Bryson, Briggs Danner, Justin Grant, Tracy Hines, Aaron Pierce, Kody Swanson, Kevin Thomas Jr., Chris Windom & J.J. Yeley

PAST SALT CITY 100 RESULTS

2024 FEATURE: (100 laps, starting positions in parentheses) 1. Kevin Thomas Jr. (1), 2. Logan Seavey (5), 3. Trey Osborne (6), 4. Chase Stockon (7), 5. Kody Swanson (8), 6. Kaylee Bryson (11), 7. Kyle Steffens (9), 8. Nathan Moore (16), 9. Danny Jennings (13), 10. Gregg Cory (14), 11. Mario Clouser (4), 12. C.J. Leary (2), 13. Justin Grant (3), 14. Chris Fetter (15), 15. Kip Hughes (12), 16. Trey Burke (10), 17. Dave Berkheimer (17), 18. Steve Gennetten (18), 19. Danny Long (19). NT

2025 FEATURE: (100 laps, starting positions in parentheses) 1. Briggs Danner (3), 2. C.J. Leary (1), 3. Chase Stockon (7), 4. Matt Westfall (6), 5. Kip Hughes (11), 6. Justin Grant (5), 7. Danny Jennings (13), 8. Saban Bibent (10), 9. Travis Mahoney (12), 10. Mario Clouser (2), 11. Kyle Steffens (9), 12. Jake Swanson (4), 13. Shane Cockrum (8), 14. Dave Berkheimer (14). 46:54.175 (New Track Record)