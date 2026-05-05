Championship season fires back up at Placerville Speedway on Mother’s Day Weekend

By Gary Thomas

Placerville, CA…The Berco Building Materials championship campaign gets back underway at Placerville Speedway this Saturday when the quarter mile plays host to Mother’s Day Madness presented by RJM Builders.

A four division program roars into the El Dorado County Fairgrounds on Mother’s Day Weekend with the Thompson’s Dealerships Winged 360 Sprint Cars, the Kings Meats Ltd. Late Models, Red Hawk Resort + Casino Pure Stocks and Mountain Democrat Mini Trucks.

All moms attending the show will be entered into a raffle for a chance to win a Mother’s Day spa gift basket as they come through the gate. Fans also have a chance to take photos with a couple of Mini Donkeys from Braying Oaks during the night.

As always, Live Music and Happy Hour presented by Hirst Home Team including discounted Coors Light/ Coors Banquet Beer takes place from 4-6pm. Magician/Juggler Cody Ebert will also be on hand to entertain fans under the shade structure.

Mother’s Day Madness is the final event before Placerville Speedway goes dark for two weeks. Following that, the Sprint Car Challenge Tour sanctioned Davy Thomas Memorial on May 30th launches a busy Summer of racing.

“We can’t think of a better way to celebrate mom than to bring her out to the races this Saturday at Placerville Speedway,” said RMI President Scott Russell. “It’s always a great show when you have all four of our points paying divisions on hand. It’s also our final race before a two-week break, so hopefully everyone will come out and pack the grandstands.”

Auburn’s Andy Forsberg, Yuba City’s Rod Oliver, Oakley’s Nick Baldwin and Diamond Springs’ Kevin Jinkerson sit atop the driver standings in their respective divisions. This weekend is the first Thompson’s Family of Dealerships Winged 360 Sprint Car point race in nearly a month.

This Saturday we also welcome new track partner RJM Builders for their night of racing. The first 50 moms stopping by the RJM Builders booth will receive a special appreciation gift.

At RJM Builders, they are dedicated to transforming your house into the home of your dreams. Their team brings unparalleled expertise and a passion for quality craftsmanship to every project.

They specialize in decks, garages, siding, dry rot repair, gates, landscaping design, and provide reliable handyman services. To learn more visit https://www.rjmbuildersca.com/

Tickets and Details:

Grandstand seating during Mother’s Day Madness will be General Admission this Saturday May 9th, apart from the reserved seats allocated to season ticket holders that are marked.

Adult tickets cost just $18, while seniors 62+, military and juniors 12-17 will be $16. Kids 6-11 cost $8 and those five and under are free. Tickets can be purchased at the gate or online via https://www.eventsprout.com/event/psr-050926

The pit gate will open at noon, with the front gate opening at 4pm. Cars hit the track at 5:15pm with hot laps, ADCO Driveline Qualifying and racing to follow.

The Placerville Speedway is located on the beautiful El Dorado County Fairgrounds in Placerville, California. Take Hwy US-50 to Forni Road/Placerville Drive exit. Then go north on Placerville Drive to the Fairgrounds. The physical address is 100 Placerville Dr., Placerville, CA 95667. For more information log onto http://www.placervillespeedway.com

For those who can’t make it to the track, CaliDirt.TV will provide live flag-to-flag coverage of every Placerville Speedway point race this season. The live streaming service also includes each event with the Sprint Car Challenge Tour. Fans can purchase through a cost savings monthly membership or on a per race basis via https://calidirt.tv/

Join over 20,000 followers of Placerville Speedway on Facebook, where you can keep abreast of updates for the 2026 season. You can also find Placerville Speedway on X by following us https://x.com/pvillespeedway – In addition, Placerville Speedway is also on Instagram. Follow us @PvilleSpeedway.

Upcoming events at Placerville Speedway:

Saturday May 9: Winged 360 Sprint Cars, Pure Stocks, Ltd. Late Models and Mini Trucks | Mother’s Day Madness presented by RJM Builders

Saturday May 30: Elk Grove Ford Sprint Car Challenge Tour and Nor-Cal Dwarf Cars | Davy’s Race – Davy Thomas Memorial

Saturday June 6: Winged 360 Sprint Cars, Pure Stocks, Mini Trucks and BCRA Lightning Sprints | John Padjen Kids Bike Night presented by Pizza Factory