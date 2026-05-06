Kofoid Holds Off Macedo for Second Straight Gettysburg Clash Victory

By Alex Nieten

ABBOTTSTOWN, PA (May 5, 2026) – The Pennsylvania Posse prevailed in 2025, but the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car drivers came out swinging in 2026.

Abbottstown, PA’s Lincoln Speedway served as the battlefield on Tuesday night as the Gettysburg Clash renewed the sport’s most storied rivalry. The World of Outlaws travelers came into the year looking for vengeance after being bested by PA last season, and that’s exactly what they got in round one.

Michael “Buddy” Kofoid charged from outside the second row and snatched the top spot from polesitter David Gravel with a Lap 19 slide job. Gravel returned the favor, but a fortuitous yellow flag for Kofoid flew as the lap hadn’t been completed after Gravel got back around him. That handed the lead to Kofoid for the restart, and he capitalized.

The Penngrove, CA native wheeled away, but Carson Macedo began to close in on the tail tank of the Roth Motorsports No. 83 in the final laps. Kofoid slipped off the bottom while struggling with traffic in the final set of corners and opened the door, but Macedo’s run to the checkered came up just short as Kofoid narrowly held on.

“I didn’t really see Carson,” Kofoid explained. “I think I maybe heard him after the white (flag) into (Turn) 1. I couldn’t tell what the lapper was going to do. I got a really good run on him, and it looked like he was going to go high then he swooped down. I tried to stay in clean air and kind of missed it and tried to scramble to drive back across.”

Kofoid and the Roth crew now lead the tour in 2026 trips to Victory Lane as Lincoln is their fifth. The 24-year-old’s second Lincoln score makes him the 12th competitor with multiple victories at the track nestled in the Pigeon Hills. His 27th career win with The Greatest Show on Dirt puts him in a three-way tie with Paul McMahan and Tim Shaffer for 26th all-time.

Macedo’s second-place finish was his second straight runner-up in the Jason Johnson Racing No. 41. He also continues to hold the second spot in the standings.

Chase Dietz moved the Stehman Motorsports No. 23D up to third late to make sure the PA Posse had a presence on the podium.

David Gravel and Danny Dietrich completed the top five.

NIGHTLY NOTES

David Gravel grabbed his sixth Race//Ready Hottest Lap of the Night in 2026.

Danny Dietrich claimed his fifth career Simpson Quick Time in Honest Abe Roofing Qualifying.

Heat Races belonged to Danny Dietrich (NOS Energy Drink Heat One), David Gravel (TheGreatestStoreonDirt.com Heat Two), Carson Macedo (WIX Filters Heat Three), and Sheldon Haudenschild (Golf Cart Services Heat Four).

The SPA Technique #1 Redraw went to David Gravel.

Gravel also topped the Toyota Dash.

Logan Schuchart won the Micro-Lite Last Chance Showdown.

Tyler Ross ripped from 24th to seventh to earn KSE Racing Products Hard Charger honors.

That also made Ross the Tub O’ Towels Seventh Place Finisher.

Ashton Torgerson was the Five Star Bodies Rookie of the Race.

David Gravel clocked the ACME Trading Company Fast Lap.

The Smith Titanium Brake Systems Break of the Race went to Bill Balog.

UP NEXT: The World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series heads to Mechanicsburg, PA’s Williams Grove Speedway on May 8-9 to battle the PA Posse for bragging rights and the HVAC Distributors Morgan Cup. For tickets, CLICK HERE.

Before the racing at Williams Grove, fans can head to Hersheypark Stadium on Thursday, May 7 from 5-7pm for the Hershey Sprint Car Experience where teams from both the World of Outlaws and Pennsylvania Posse will unite to celebrate the region’s rich racing tradition.

Where can you watch every World of Outlaws race? Live on DIRTVision.

Where can you see the World of Outlaws in 2026? Click to see the full schedule.

FEATURE RESULTS:

NOS Energy Drink Feature (35 Laps): 1. 83-Michael Kofoid[4]; 2. 41-Carson Macedo[3]; 3. 23D-Chase Dietz[8]; 4. 2-David Gravel[1]; 5. 48-Danny Dietrich[7]; 6. 41R-Logan Rumsey[2]; 7. 5-Tyler Ross[24]; 8. 75-Cameron Smith[10]; 9. 39M-Kasey Kahne[11]; 10. 23-Garet Williamson[17]; 11. 15-Donny Schatz[13]; 12. 17N-Dylan Norris[28]; 13. 7S-Chris Windom[23]; 14. 99M-Kyle Moody[16]; 15. 11-TJ Stutts[15]; 16. 18-Sheldon Haudenschild[5]; 17. 17-Spencer Bayston[20]; 18. 2C-Cole Macedo[18]; 19. 10-Matt Campbell[19]; 20. 28M-Conner Morrell[27]; 21. (DNF) 1A-Ashton Torgerson[9]; 22. (DNF) 1S-Logan Schuchart[21]; 23. (DNF) 17B-Bill Balog[6]; 24. (DNF) 16C-Skylar Gee[25]; 25. (DNF) 51R-Freddie Rahmer[26]; 26. (DNF) 3Z-Brock Zearfoss[14]; 27. (DNF) 95-Kody Hartlaub[12]; 28. (DNS) 1X-Chad Trout

MicroLite Last Chance Showdown (12 Laps): 1. 1S-Logan Schuchart[3]; 2. 1X-Chad Trout[1]; 3. 7S-Chris Windom[7]; 4. 5-Tyler Ross[8]; 5. 27-Emerson Axsom[6]; 6. 27W-Troy Wagaman Jr[9]; 7. 28M-Conner Morrell[2]; 8. 16C-Skylar Gee[5]; 9. 17N-Dylan Norris[13]; 10. 6-Kasey Jedrzejek[4]; 11. 8-Lance Dewease[15]; 12. 91-Preston Lattomus[17]; 13. 51-Scott Bogucki[11]; 14. 19-Domenic Melair[14]; 15. 11H-Hayden Miller[19]; 16. 2S-Jude Siegel[10]; 17. X-Greg Wilson[12]; 18. (DNS) 39-JJ Loss; 19. (DNS) 51R-Freddie Rahmer; 20. (DNS) 4-Ayden Hare

Toyota Dash (6 Laps): 1. 2-David Gravel[1]; 2. 41R-Logan Rumsey[2]; 3. 41-Carson Macedo[6]; 4. 83-Michael Kofoid[4]; 5. 18-Sheldon Haudenschild[7]; 6. 17B-Bill Balog[3]; 7. 48-Danny Dietrich[8]; 8. 23D-Chase Dietz[5]

NOS Energy Drink Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 48-Danny Dietrich[1]; 2. 41R-Logan Rumsey[2]; 3. 1A-Ashton Torgerson[3]; 4. 15-Donny Schatz[5]; 5. 23-Garet Williamson[8]; 6. 1S-Logan Schuchart[7]; 7. 1X-Chad Trout[4]; 8. 27W-Troy Wagaman Jr[10]; 9. 17N-Dylan Norris[9]; 10. 91-Preston Lattomus[6]

The Greatest Store on Dirt Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 2-David Gravel[1]; 2. 83-Michael Kofoid[6]; 3. 39M-Kasey Kahne[2]; 4. 11-TJ Stutts[4]; 5. 10-Matt Campbell[3]; 6. 16C-Skylar Gee[5]; 7. 7S-Chris Windom[9]; 8. 51-Scott Bogucki[7]; 9. 8-Lance Dewease[8]; 10. 11H-Hayden Miller[10]

WIX Filters Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 41-Carson Macedo[3]; 2. 17B-Bill Balog[2]; 3. 75-Cameron Smith[1]; 4. 3Z-Brock Zearfoss[6]; 5. 2C-Cole Macedo[4]; 6. 6-Kasey Jedrzejek[7]; 7. 5-Tyler Ross[10]; 8. 28M-Conner Morrell[5]; 9. 19-Domenic Melair[9]; 10. 51R-Freddie Rahmer[8]

Golf Cart Services Heat 4 (8 Laps): 1. 18-Sheldon Haudenschild[2]; 2. 23D-Chase Dietz[4]; 3. 95-Kody Hartlaub[1]; 4. 99M-Kyle Moody[3]; 5. 17-Spencer Bayston[7]; 6. 27-Emerson Axsom[5]; 7. 2S-Jude Siegel[6]; 8. X-Greg Wilson[9]; 9. 39-JJ Loss[10]; 10. (DNF) 4-Ayden Hare[8]

Honest Abe Roofing Qualifying Flight A (2 Laps): 1. 48-Danny Dietrich, 13.584[2]; 2. 2-David Gravel, 13.672[17]; 3. 41R-Logan Rumsey, 13.676[3]; 4. 39M-Kasey Kahne, 13.723[11]; 5. 1A-Ashton Torgerson, 13.856[1]; 6. 10-Matt Campbell, 13.882[6]; 7. 1X-Chad Trout, 13.889[5]; 8. 11-TJ Stutts, 13.977[9]; 9. 15-Donny Schatz, 13.997[10]; 10. 16C-Skylar Gee, 14.043[15]; 11. 91-Preston Lattomus, 14.043[4]; 12. 83-Michael Kofoid, 14.053[18]; 13. 1S-Logan Schuchart, 14.069[16]; 14. 51-Scott Bogucki, 14.131[7]; 15. 23-Garet Williamson, 14.144[20]; 16. 8-Lance Dewease, 14.157[14]; 17. 17N-Dylan Norris, 14.188[8]; 18. 7S-Chris Windom, 14.286[13]; 19. 27W-Troy Wagaman Jr, 14.297[19]; 20. 11H-Hayden Miller, 14.641[12]

Honest Abe Roofing Qualifying Flight B (2 Laps): 1. 75-Cameron Smith, 14.424[1]; 2. 95-Kody Hartlaub, 14.494[17]; 3. 17B-Bill Balog, 14.555[16]; 4. 18-Sheldon Haudenschild, 14.583[5]; 5. 41-Carson Macedo, 14.643[12]; 6. 99M-Kyle Moody, 14.656[10]; 7. 2C-Cole Macedo, 14.668[2]; 8. 23D-Chase Dietz, 14.697[11]; 9. 28M-Conner Morrell, 14.774[3]; 10. 27-Emerson Axsom, 14.801[7]; 11. 3Z-Brock Zearfoss, 14.808[4]; 12. 2S-Jude Siegel, 14.811[13]; 13. 6-Kasey Jedrzejek, 14.822[19]; 14. 17-Spencer Bayston, 14.889[8]; 15. 51R-Freddie Rahmer, 14.894[14]; 16. 4-Ayden Hare, 14.963[6]; 17. 19-Domenic Melair, 15.074[9]; 18. X-Greg Wilson, 15.087[15]; 19. 5-Tyler Ross, 15.185[18]; 20. 39-JJ Loss, 15.396[20]

Race//Ready Hot Laps Flight A: 1. 2-David Gravel, 13.668[17]; 2. 51-Scott Bogucki, 13.788[7]; 3. 39M-Kasey Kahne, 13.809[11]; 4. 83-Michael Kofoid, 13.812[18]; 5. 48-Danny Dietrich, 13.871[2]; 6. 16C-Skylar Gee, 13.887[15]; 7. 11-TJ Stutts, 13.962[9]; 8. 1S-Logan Schuchart, 13.968[16]; 9. 8-Lance Dewease, 13.970[14]; 10. 15-Donny Schatz, 13.986[10]; 11. 10-Matt Campbell, 13.987[6]; 12. 27W-Troy Wagaman Jr, 13.995[19]; 13. 17N-Dylan Norris, 14.001[8]; 14. 1A-Ashton Torgerson, 14.068[1]; 15. 41R-Logan Rumsey, 14.070[3]; 16. 7S-Chris Windom, 14.079[13]; 17. 1X-Chad Trout, 14.118[5]; 18. 91-Preston Lattomus, 14.133[4]; 19. 23-Garet Williamson, 14.211[20]; 20. 11H-Hayden Miller, 14.305[12]

Race//Ready Hot Laps Flight B: 1. 75-Cameron Smith, 14.253[1]; 2. 2C-Cole Macedo, 14.344[2]; 3. 99M-Kyle Moody, 14.406[10]; 4. 23D-Chase Dietz, 14.423[11]; 5. 95-Kody Hartlaub, 14.426[17]; 6. 27-Emerson Axsom, 14.468[7]; 7. 18-Sheldon Haudenschild, 14.476[5]; 8. 51R-Freddie Rahmer, 14.511[14]; 9. 3Z-Brock Zearfoss, 14.524[4]; 10. 28M-Conner Morrell, 14.541[3]; 11. 41-Carson Macedo, 14.563[12]; 12. 17-Spencer Bayston, 14.599[8]; 13. 6-Kasey Jedrzejek, 14.640[19]; 14. 5-Tyler Ross, 14.717[18]; 15. 4-Ayden Hare, 14.756[6]; 16. 19-Domenic Melair, 14.877[9]; 17. 39-JJ Loss, 14.915[20]; 18. 2S-Jude Siegel, 15.003[13]; 19. X-Greg Wilson, 15.064[15]; 20. 17B-Bill Balog[16]