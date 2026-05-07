Great Lakes Super Sprints Open Hartford Speedway Friday Night

By Zach Hiser

Hartford, MI – The Great Lakes Super Sprints Presented by PERFIT & ARP will help kick the gates open at Michigan’s Hartford Speedway this Friday night. One of the most technically challenging tracks on the circuit, Hartford Speedway offers teams an early-season opportunity to set themselves apart from the rest of the pack. Likewise, the tough-to-navigate third turn could also be an early-season troublemaker.

Hartford Speedway has long been a staple on the GLSS schedule, going back to the inaugural season in 2016. Dustin Daggett grabbed the win and the fast qualifier honors that season during the lone race held in July. Friday will mark the 19th different race held at Hartford. In that time, 10 different drivers have gone to victory lane.

The West Michigan facility has a habit of producing first-time winners with GLSS. Last season, Chase Dunham earned his first career win with the Tour after setting fast time earlier in the night. Dunham was a former track record holder at Hartford Speedway, setting the mark in 2020 before Tylar Rankin blistered a new record in 2022 with a 14.647, which remains the current record. Keith Sheffer, Jr and Jay Steinebach also reside on the list of drivers who earned their first career GLSS wins at Hartford Speedway. For Dunham, Sheffer, and Steineback, the wins serve as their only breakthroughs with the Series to date.

Former GLSS Champion, Ryan Ruhl, also notched his first GLSS win at Hartford Speedway in June of 2019. Since then, Ruhl has gone on to collect 10 career GLSS wins, three of which have come from Hartford.

The GLSS roll into Hartford having completed just one points-paying race this season, going back to Crystal Motor Speedway on Saturday, April 25th. Zane DeVault grabbed the win after a pair of engine failures for Jared Horstman and Clinton Boyles. DeVault currently sits atop the GLSS points championship hunt, but is expected to miss Hartford on Friday. Dustin Daggett and Max Stambaugh are separated by just 12 points heading into the weekend, with Van Gurley, Jr and Corbin Gurley directly behind them.

The Great Lakes Super Sprints open the season at Hartford Speedway on Friday, May 8th alongside Super Troopers and Cyber Stocks. Pit gates open at 4:00 PM with Grandstands opening at 5:00 PM. Fans who can’t make the trip can find the event live on GreatLakesSprints.tv.

Former Winners:

7/2/16

Hartford Speedway

Dustin Daggett

8/3/18

Hartford Speedway

Gregg Dalman

6/7/19

Hartford Speedway

Ryan Ruhl

8/9/19

Hartford Speedway

Ryan Ruhl

8/19/20

Hartford Speedway

Chase Ridenour

7/9/21

Hartford Speedway

Dustin Daggett

8/13/21

Hartford Speedway

Ryan Ruhl

6/24/22

Hartford Speedway

Gregg Dalman

8/12/22

Hartford Speedway

Max Stambaugh

9/2/22

Hartford Speedway

Phil Gressman

6/16/23

Hartford Speedway

Phil Gressman

7/7/23

Hartford Speedway

Max Stambaugh

8/11/23

Hartford Speedway

Brad Lamberson

9/9/23

Hartford Speedway

Jay Steinebach

5/17/24

Hartford Speedway

Phil Gressman

6/14/24

Hartford Speedway

Max Stambaugh

8/9/24

Hartford Speedway

Keith Sheffer Jr.

8/8/25

Hartford Speedway

Chase Dunham