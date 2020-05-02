Selinsgrove Speedway and the Cushion Partner to Present “Posse Unleashed” May 9

From Selinsgrove Speedway

SELINSGROVE, PA (May 2, 2020) — In an effort to provide and promote a forum for local auto racing during the current COVID– 19 Pandemic environment, Selinsgrove Speedway has partnered with The Cushion to undertake a first-of-its-kind event at the track coming up on Saturday, May 9, when it presents “Posse Unleashed,” a non-spectator, live stream pay per view ONLY 410 sprint car race at 7 pm.

Presented by Slivinski Law Offices of Selinsgrove and Middleburg, the non-spectator event for the Modern Heritage 410 sprint cars will be carried live on The Cushion, at www.thecushion.com.

The price to view the event is $24.95 with all purchase details available at www.thecushion.com. The race carries a raindate of May 10.

There will be no general admission for this special, competitor-only, non-social, “Posse Unleashed” event at Selinsgrove Speedway.

The Modern Heritage 410 sprint cars will race for $4,000 to win and $400 to start in the “Posse Unleashed” sprints only program, run under the current Pennsylvania Speedweek format, including time trials.

“As a key facility in the region, we’re happy to take the lead in this effort,” says promoter Alan Kreitzer.

“We see this as a viable option to get racing underway during this trying time for the sport, the teams and really for everyone being effected by the current pandemic situation.”

The event will require pre-entry for all teams at a price of $225 each that will include a total of six (6) pit admissions including five for team members plus one for the driver. This price includes admission cost, entry fee and credit card surcharge.

There will be absolutely NO raceday pit admission sales. Teams must be pre-entered to compete.

Teams are encouraged to pre-enter immediately as the field will be limited by social distancing requirements.

To reserve a spot in the field, teams must email promoter@selinsgrovespeedway.com with the team/driver name, car number and a contact phone number before 7 pm on Thursday, May 7.

A return call will be made to all entrants in order to finalize all purchases and complete pre-entry. Admission tickets will be distributed upon arrival at the race.

“Selinsgrove Speedway maintains its commitment to our fans, race teams and sponsors and we hope to return to the planned 2020 schedule as soon as possible,” confirms Selinsgrove Speedway General Manager Steve Inch.

“The situation is rapidly changing for all of us all the time and we will evaluate our ongoing schedule as the situation warrants and make announcements about our plans as quickly as possible as we progress,” notes promoter Mike Heffner.

“This opportunity to partner with The Cushion gives us a great chance to get racing but it also guides us toward presenting the sort of programming that The Cushion specializes in and that’s sprint car racing,” says Heffner.

“Posse Unleashed” pit gates will open at 5 pm on May 9 with time trials getting underway at 7 pm. Pit concessions will be in operation.

Snyder County, in which the speedway is located, saw its “Stay At Home” measures lifted by Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolfe on Friday, in favor of aggressive mitigation that will allow the oval to stage a non-social event.

Teams will be required to adhere to all social distancing guidelines and current pandemic rules and regulations to include the wearing of facemasks. All attendees are asked to supply their own face coverings.

The 410 sprint car sponsor at Selinsgrove Speedway, Modern Heritage is a region leader in kitchen and bathroom custom design work and installation.

Offering not only full design and installation services, Modern Heritage carries full lines of flooring and cabinetry for every customer’s needs at its showroom in Mifflinburg.

Event sponsor Slivinski Law Offices of Selinsgrove and Middleburg has been serving the area’s criminal, business and family law needs since 1977.

Learn about Slivinski Law by visiting the firm’s website at www.slivlaw.com. Contact the offices at 570.374.5575 or 570.837.1200.

Learn about Modern Heritage by visiting the companies official website at www.modernheritage.style and by following the firm on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram or by calling them at 1.866.789.5399.

