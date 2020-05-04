Kasey Kahne Return to the Drivers Seat Friday at Knoxville Raceway

(May 4, 2020) – Kasey Kahne will return to sprint car competition for the first time in over a year Friday at Knoxville Raceway with the World of Outlaws. The former NASCAR Cup Series standout returns to competition for the first time on Friday after suffering an injury on March 29th at Williams Grove Speedway that has kept him out of the cockpit.

Kahne will driver the #9 Karavan Trailers sponsored entry that James McFadden has driven since Kahne was sidelined. The announcement was made on the Kasey Kahne Racing Facebook page the start is being billed as “Kasey Kahne returns to the No. 9 for one-night only Knoxville Raceway.”

Kahne found considerable success in short track open wheel racing before moving up to the NASCAR ranks with considerable success before stepping away from stock car racing in 2018. Kahne has found success as a car owner winning two World of Outlaws championships along with some of the sports crown jewel races with Daryn Pittman and most recently Brad Sweet.

Kahne return to Knoxville Raceway will take place without fans in the grandstands due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The race will be available via online pay-per-view on DIRTVision.com