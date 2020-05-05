It’s Easy To Watch “Posse Unleashed” This Saturday At Selinsgrove Speedway!

From Shawn Brouse

Selinsgrove, Pa – So you say you’d like to watch the live pay per view broadcast of “Posse Unleashed,” a 410 sprint car event at Selinsgrove Speedway this Saturday, May 9?

But you’re new to all of this live stream, pay per view stuff and you don’t know how to do it?

It’s really a lot easier than you might think!

Just follow these simple steps and you’ll be in the driver’s seat to watch all the action from Selinsgrove Speedway on The Cushion:

Go to www.thecushion.com, and then….

You must be a member of The Cushion to view the race so to become a FREE member, click on the “JOIN” button on the menu bar.

Then on the next page click on the “Sign-Up Now” button under the “General Free Membership” banner. Fill in all the information and hit the “Submit Form” button and after completion the page will automatically reload itself and say “Thank You. Please log in.”

Next click on the “Log In” link, enter your newly made Username and Password that you just created and hit Log In.

On the next page you land on after logging in (the Welcome Cushion Member page), you must click the blue “Purchase PPV” button and complete your transaction by using Pay Pal or by supplying your credit card information. Purchase price is $24.95.

After Successful payment you will automatically get redirected back to the Member Thank You page where there is an orange “Watch PPV” button that you must click on and you will then gain access to the video page. The broadcast will start automatically at race time.

Enjoy “Posse Unleashed” at Selinsgrove Speedway!

The event carries a raindate of May 10 at 6 pm.

Keep up to date on all the latest speedway news and information by visiting www.selinsgrovespeedway.com or by following the track on Twitter and Facebook.

~ Selinsgrove Speedway ~

A New Identity In Twenty-Twenty