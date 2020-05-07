USAC Southwest Series “Duel at the Diamond” Cancelled

From Lance Jennings

PEORIA, AZ (May 6, 2020) — USAC Western Director Chris Kearns has announced that the May 16th “Duel at the Diamond” featuring the USAC SouthWest Sprint Cars at Canyon Speedway Park has been cancelled. The United States Auto Club (USAC) and track promoters are working on options to reschedule events once racing resumes.

The “Duel at the Diamond” is the third event on the USAC SouthWest Sprint Car Schedule that has been lost due to the COVID-19 Coronavirus pandemic.

To date, Jake Swanson (Anaheim, CA) claimed both nights of the “Steve Stroud Memorial” on February 14th and 15th at Canyon Speedway Park. When the series returned to Peoria on March 6th and 7th, C.J. Leary (Greenfield, IN) topped both nights of the USAC/CRA co-sanctioned “Spring Showcase.”

Everyone is encouraged to stay inside and follow the guidelines set by city, county, state, and federal government officials.

For more updates, visit usacracing.com as well as the various social media for the United States Auto Club (USAC). In addition, you can visit the USAC SouthWest Sprint Car website at southwestsprintcars.com and the series Facebook and Twitter pages.

2020 USAC SOUTHWEST SPRINT CAR SERIES POINT STANDINGS: 1. R.J. Johnson-274, 2. Charles Davis Jr.-270, 3. Stevie Sussex-261, 4. Jake Swanson-246, 5. Austin Williams-244, 6. Kyle Shipley-203, 7. Michael Curtis-192, 8. C.J. Leary-154, 9. Brody Roa-139, 10. Damion Gardner-137, 11. J.J. Yeley-126, 12. Dennis Gile-95 13. Eddie Tafoya Jr.-93, 14. Matt McCarthy-91, 15. Jeremy Ellertson-90, 16. Chris Gansen-88, 17. Tommy Malcolm-83, 18. Ikaika O’Brien-60, 19. Stephen Sanchez-54, –. Dustin Burkhart-54.