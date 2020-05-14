BRODY ROA THE GUEST ON INSIDE THE RIDE FRIDAY ON FLORACING

From USAC

Brody Roa is one of the top gunslingers of the USAC western Sprint Car scene and this Friday, May 15, he’s the guest on a new episode of Inside the Ride on FloRacing at https://bit.ly/2KmrY6G.

Rob Klepper serves as the host of the show and will go in-depth with the Garden Grove, Calif. driver as they delve into his life and career, which includes a 2009 USAC California Ford Focus Dirt Midget title, a 2016 USAC West Coast Sprint championship and, most recently, a 2019 champ with the USAC Southwest Sprint Cars.

Over the past decade, Roa has become one of staples of the USAC western racing series as a perennial winner with CRA and is one of the more popular drivers, having made frequent trips to the Midwest over the past decade to compete in Indiana Sprint Week, as well as becoming a USAC AMSOIL National Sprint Car winner in 2017.

Inside the Ride with Roa and Klepper will be posted at 8am Eastern this Friday morning on FloRacing and you can re-watch it anytime thereafter on-demand on FloRacing where you will also have access to previous Inside the Ride episodes featuring Chad Boat, Logan Seavey, Kody Swanson and Thomas Meseraull.

