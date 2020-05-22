World of Outlaws Event at Dubuque Speedway Canceled​

​By Tony Veneziano

DUBUQUE, Iowa — (May 21, 2020) — Due to the ongoing mass gathering restrictions surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic, the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series event, originally scheduled for June 19 at Dubuque Speedway in Iowa has been canceled. The event will not be rescheduled.​

After much deliberation and discussion with local government officials, World of Outlaws officials and the staff of the race tracks, it was determined that putting on an event with a reduced crowd or no crowd was just not feasible. ​

Those who purchased tickets through SLS Promotions online or over the phone, will automatically receive a refund to the credit card/debit card that was used to purchase the tickets.​ Allow one (1) full billing cycle on your credit card to apply.

