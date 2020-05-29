Allstar Performance Event List: May 29 – 31, 2020

The following is a list of open wheel events taking place May 29-31, 2020 presented by Allstar Performance. We try our best to keep the schedule updated, but we are not always made aware of schedule changes or cancellations. Always check and verify before attending any event. If you see an event that is missing or listed incorrectly please contact us with the correct information.

Friday May 29, 2020

Black Hills Speedway – Rapid City, SD – USA – Winged 360 Sprint Cars

Boyd Raceway – Boyd, TX – USA – Texas Sprint Series

Creek County Speedway – Meeker, OK – USA – ASCS Sooner Region – Red Dirt Classic

Fayetteville Motor Speedway – Fayetteville, NC – USA – Carolina Sprint Tour

I-44 Riverside Speedway – Oklahoma City, OK – USA – POWRi National Midget League / POWRi West Midget Series – Turnpike Challenge

Lake Ozark Speedway – Eldon, MO – USA – World of Outlaws

Old No. 1 Speedway – Harrisburg, AR – USA – United Sprint Car Series

Park Jefferson International Speedway – Jefferson, SD – USA – All Star Circuit of Champions / Interstate Racing Association

River Cities Speedway – Grand Forks, ND – USA – Northern Outlaw Sprint Association

US 36 Raceway – Osborn, MO – USA – Winged 305 Sprint Cars

Saturday May 30, 2020

34 Raceway – Burlington, IA – USA – Winged 305 Sprint Cars

82 Speedway – Petty, TX – USA – Sprint Car Bandits

Antioch Speedway – Antioch, CA – USA – Winged 360 Sprint Cars

Antioch Speedway – Antioch, CA – USA – Wingless Sprints

BAPS Motor Speedway – York Haven, PA – USA – Super Sportsman

Cedar Lake Speedway – New Richmond, WI – USA – UMSS Traditional Sprint Car Series

Devil’s Bowl Speedway – Mesquite, TX – USA – Winged 305 Sprint Cars

Devils Lake Speedway – Crary, ND – USA – Northern Outlaw Sprint Association

Fayetteville Motor Speedway – Fayetteville, NC – USA – Carolina Sprint Tour

I-44 Riverside Speedway – Oklahoma City, OK – USA – POWRi National Midget League / POWRi West Midget Series

I-90 Speedway – Hartford, SD – USA – Midwest Sprint Touring Series

Lake Ozark Speedway – Eldon, MO – USA – World of Outlaws

Lawton Speedway – Lawton, OK – USA – Winged 305 Sprint Cars

Lincoln Speedway – Abbottstown, PA – USA – Winged 410 Sprint Cars

Marysville Raceway – Marysville, CA – USA – Winged 360 Sprint Cars

Marysville Raceway – Marysville, CA – USA – Winged Crate Sprint Cars

Park Jefferson International Speedway – Jefferson, SD – USA – All Star Circuit of Champions / Interstate Racing Association

Riverside International Speedway – West Memphis, AR – USA – United Sprint Car Series

Riverside International Speedway – West Memphis, AR – USA – Winged 305 Sprint Cars

Selinsgrove Speedway – Selinsgrove, PA – USA – PA Sprint Series

St. Francois County Raceway – Farmington, MO – USA – Winged 410 Sprint Cars

Superbowl Speedway – Greenville, TX – USA – ASCS Elite Non-Wing Sprint Car Series

Tri-State Speedway – Pocola, OK – USA – ASCS Sooner Region

Valley Speedway – Grain Valley, MO – USA – Valley POWRi WAR Sprint Cars

Sunday May 31, 2020

Lexington 104 Speedway – Lexington, TN – USA – United Sprint Car Series

Port City Raceway – Tulsa, OK – USA – POWRi National Midget League / POWRi West Midget Series – Turnpike Challenge

Selinsgrove Speedway – Selinsgrove, PA – USA – Winged 410 Sprint Cars