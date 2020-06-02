AmeriFlex / OCRS begins busy month with stop at Caney Valley Speedway on Saturday

By John Rittenoure

TULSA, Okla. (June 1, 2020) – A busy month of racing for the AmeriFlex / OCRS sprint cars begins Saturday with a stop at Caney Valley Speedway.

Originally scheduled for Nevada Speedway, the race has been moved to Caney. The pits will open at 3 p.m. with racing getting underway at 7.

Saturday’s event is the third of the 2020 season which opened last weekend with stops at Monett Motor Speedway and Nevada where Kinzer Edwards (Monett) and Casey Wills (Nevada) picked up wins. It was the first career victory for Edwards while Wills ended a six-year drought.

Caney is the home track for Edwards who would like nothing better than winning in front of his hometown fans after coming so close to victory last season.

Leading the points chase is Terry Easum who took the top spot on a pair of third place finishes last weekend. Wills holds down third with two top ten finishes, 2019 Rookie of the Year Jase Randolph is fourth on the strength of two top five runs, and defending champion Zach Chappell sits in fifth.

Following Saturday’s run the series moves on to Humboldt Speedway on June 12, 81 Speedway on June 13 then ends the month at Monarch Motor Speedway on June 19.

Saturday Schedule

Saturday, June 6, Caney Valley Speedway

Pit gates open at: 3 p.m.

Driver sign-in opens at 5.

Drivers meeting at 6.

Hot laps at 6:30.

Racing starts at 7

Pit passes: $35.

Grandstand admission: $15.

About the AmeriFlex / OCRS Series –

Established in 2002, the Tulsa OK based AmeriFlex / OCRS series sanctions dirt track sprint car racing in the southern region of the central plains. Fan appeal and quality race teams, combined with our solid core of supporting sponsors are the nucleus of the series. Thrilling competition providing the ultimate quality family entertainment is the essence of what the Ameri-Flex / OCRS series is all about.

Website: www.ocrsracing.net

Facebook: www.facebook.com/oil.series

About AmeriFlex Hose & Accessories –

Located in Tulsa OK, AmeriFlex Hose & Accessories is a family owned and operated company. From food grade hose to hoses for the petroleum industry, AmeriFlex will strive to fill your needs. AmeriFlex can build a hose to your specifications or we will assist you in creating what you have designed while you wait. AmeriFlex has several hard to find items that some vendors can’t get or find. Product can be shipped quickly and efficiently. If we do not have what you are looking for, we will direct you on where to find it. Give us a try, after all…………..

AmeriFlex Has The Stuff That Keeps You Going!