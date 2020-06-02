RacinBoys’ PRIME TIME Live Coast to Coast Starts Third Season This Saturday

Inside Line Promotions

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (June 1, 2020) – RacinBoys will kick off the third season of PRIME TIME Live Coast to Coast this Saturday.

The free show, which airs on the RacinBoys website, Facebook Live and YouTube TV channels, focuses on grass-roots racing by providing instant updates and unique access, including Victory Lane interviews, correspondent connections and cut-ins to Pay-Per-View videos, from races around the country.

Featured action this Saturday includes the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series at Beaver Dam Raceway in Beaver Dam, Wis.; the Ollie’s Bargain Outlet All Star Circuit of Champions at Outlaw Motor Speedway in Oktaha, Okla.; USAC AMSOIL National Sprints at 34 Raceway in West Burlington, Iowa; and ASCS regional competition at USA Raceway in Tucson, Ariz.; Big O Speedway in Ennis, Texas; Big Sky Speedway in Billings, Mont.; and Riverside International Speedway in West Memphis, Ark.

PRIME TIME Live Coast to Coast is seeking correspondents to provide updates for tracks and series across the country. To learn more about becoming a correspondent, email RacinBoys@RacinBoys.com.

Additionally, RacinBoys All Access members will be able to listen to live audio broadcasts of the weekly program at Creek County Speedway in Sapulpa, Okla., on Saturday and the POWRi United Rebel Sprint Series event at 81 Speedway in Park City, Kan., on Sunday.

Hot laps through Victory Lane will be streamed with the coverage brought to you by Lucas Oil Products, which is the title sponsor for all RacinBoys live events and studio shows this year.

A RacinBoys All Access subscription is only $29.99 per month. The subscription offers live Pay-Per-View video from nearly every Lucas Oil ASCS National Tour race and it also provides access to all On-Demand video content as well as all live audio broadcasts. A month is considered a 30-day period beginning the first day of the subscription.

LUCAS OIL –

Founded in 1989, Lucas Oil is a manufacturer and distributor of automotive and racing oil, additives and lubricants. Lucas Oil has long been directly involved in the American racing industry through multiple vehicle sponsorships and racing event promotions at all levels. Seeing a need for better lubricants in this industry, the Lucas people went to work again. The end result being a line of high performance engine oils and gear oils that are second-to-none in the racing industry. Lucas racing products have proven themselves on NASCAR, NHRA, IHRA, PPL and USHRA tracks across the country. For more information, visit http://www.LucasOil.com.

RACINBOYS –

RacinBoys, founded by Scott Traylor and Kirk Elliott in 2003, is an internet broadcasting company covering all forms of motor sports. RacinBoys produces weekly radio shows on Sports Radio 810 WHB, ESPN Kansas City and its website RacinBoys.com. RacinBoys also provides live video and audio coverage of series and racing events including the Lucas Oil ASCS National Tour, Lucas Oil Tulsa Shootout and Lucas Oil Chili Bowl Midget Nationals. For more information, go to http://www.RacinBoys.com or e-mail racinboys@racinboys.com .