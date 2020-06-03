BONUS INDIANA MIDGET WEEK DATE GOES TO PUTNAMVILLE; BLOOMINGTON ROUND CANCELED

From USAC

Putnamville, Indiana (June 2, 2020)………Lincoln Park Speedway will now host two events on back-to-back nights during the 16th edition of Indiana Midget Week, June 18-19, at the 5/16-mile dirt oval in Putnamville, Ind.

The move of Bloomington Speedway’s originally scheduled June 19 date to Lincoln Park has been made in response to local guidelines in Monroe County, home of Bloomington Speedway, restricting social gatherings during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Lincoln Park’s originally scheduled Thursday, June 18 date will now be followed by another slot on the schedule at Lincoln Park on Friday, June 19, making it consecutive nights of USAC NOS Energy Drink National Midget racing with two complete programs for the track, and marks the first ever occasion of a track hosting two Indiana Midget Week events in a single year.

All tickets purchased for the canceled Bloomington Indiana Midget Week event will be honored on June 19 at Lincoln Park Speedway. However, if you would like to receive a refund for your Bloomington IMW tickets, please contact USAC’s Nikki Klepper at nikki@usacnation.com. Indiana Midget Week spectator tickets for all events are on sale now at http://usactickets.com/.

The remainder of the 2020 Indiana Midget Week schedule remains unchanged. First up is the 3/8-mile of Paragon Speedway, located just a little less than an hour southwest of Indianapolis, which will make its debut on the Indiana Midget Week schedule by hosting its first USAC NOS Energy Drink National Midget race since 1985 and its first USAC-sanctioned race of any kind since 1998.

Following the opener at Paragon, on Wednesday, June 17, the series travels northbound to the quarter-mile Gas City I-69 Speedway, whose origins with the IMW series date to the inaugural year in 2005. Next, on Thursday, June 18 and Friday, June 19, Lincoln Park Speedway in Putnamville joins the IMW docket for the 11th straight year.

The three-eighths of a mile Lawrenceburg Speedway, which hosted the very first IMW event in 2005, serves as the penultimate race of the mini-series on Saturday, June 20. The 2020 IMW finale at Kokomo Speedway comes to the quarter mile venue on Sunday, June 21, which first hosted USAC Midget racing in USAC’s inaugural season of 1956.

All six Indiana Midget Week events will also feature local sprint car racing as part of the racing festivities. All nights of the IMW, along with all USAC National events in 2020, will be live on FloRacing.

Competitor entry for all of Indiana Midget Week is now open, including for Sprint Cars as well at https://usacracing.ticketspice.com/2020-midget-week-entry-for-competitors. Fields at each venue will be capped at 48 USAC NOS Energy Drink National Midgets and 45 Sprint Cars.

2020 INDIANA MIDGET WEEK SCHEDULE:

Tue., June 16: Paragon Speedway – Paragon, Indiana

Wed., June 17: Gas City I-69 Speedway – Gas City, Indiana

Thu., June 18: Lincoln Park Speedway – Putnamville, Indiana

Fri., June 19: Lincoln Park Speedway – Putnamville, Indiana

Sat., June 20: Lawrenceburg Speedway – Lawrenceburg, Indiana

Sun., June 21: Kokomo Speedway – Kokomo, Indiana