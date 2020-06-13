Wagner Wins 2020 Season Opening Feature at Port Royal Speedway

From T.J. Buffenbarger

PORT ROYAL, PA (June 13, 2020) — Mike Wagner opened the 2020 season at the Port Royal Speedway picking up his 12th career victory at the Juniata County half-mile oval. Wagner from Harrisonville, Pennsylvania started on the front row and led all 25-laps of the main event.

Wagner committed to running the top side of the track for the entire feature and it paid off for him.

“We setup to run the top. I wasn’t going to come off the top unless I had to,” said Wagner of his race winning performance riding the rim at Port Royal. “We’re just trying to get this car going. We have a new sponsor with Mac Magee Motorsports. He had faith in me, an older guy, and my guys have been really working hard.”

Mike Wagner led the opening lap while Paulie Colagiovanni, T.J. Stutts, and Jeff Halligan raced for the second position. By the second lap Mike Wagner pulled away while his son Logan joined the race for the second spot. Logan Wagner was able to pass Halligan and Stutts to move up to third in turns one and two only to have Stutts pass him at the other end of the racetrack to take the third position back.

Halligan eventually dropped back while Colagiovanni, Stutts, and Logan Wagner continued to dice for the second spot. Logan Wagner disposed of both Colagiovanni and Stutts going into turn one on lap seven. Shortly after taking second position Logan Wagner slowed with a flat right rear tire to bring out the caution flag.

Mike Wagner pulled away after the restart while Stutts and Colagiovanni continued to exchange the second position. Halligan started to climb back into the fray by passing Colagiovanni for third and started to put pressure on Stutts for second. Further back in the field Lance Dewease worked his way into the top five after starting 16th.

Stutts was able to close in briefly on Mike Wagner for the lead with five laps to go, but Wagner was never seriously challenged as he drove to victory. Halligan was able to slip by Stutts on the final lap to take the runner up position. Dewease and Colagiovanni rounded out the top five.

Port Royal Speedway

Port Royal, PA

Saturday June 13, 2020

Winged 410 Sprint Cars

Heat Race #1:

1. 55K-Robbie Kendall

2. 1-Logan Wagner

3. 12-Blane Heimbach

4. 2-AJ Flick

5. 7-Gerard McIntyre

6. 98-Kyle Reinhardt

7. 46-Michael Bauer

8. G1-Dale Blaney

9. 22-Richard Cisney

DNS: 33W-Mike Walter II

DNS: 17B-Steve Buckwalter

Heat Race #2:

1. 20-Ryan Taylor

2. 10C-Paulie Colagiovanni

3. 1J-Kevin Nouse

4. 5-Dylan Cisney

5. 24-Lucas Wolfe

6. 35-Tyler Reeser

7. 40-George Hobaugh

8. 25-Tyler Bear

9. 8S-Trenton Sheaffer

10. 4R-Jason Shultz

Heat Race #3:

1. 57J-Jeff Miller

2. 11-TJ Stutts

3. 33-Jared Esh

4. 47K-Kody Lehman

5. 44-Joey Hershey

6. 75-Nicole Bower

7. 85-Ricky Dieva

8. 24B-Dustin Baney

9. 42-Sye Lynch

DNS: 12J-Jonathan Jones

Heat Race #4:

1. 45-Jeff Halligan

2. 55-Mike Wagner

3. 7K-Dan Shetler

4. 69K-Lance Dewease

5. 880-Drew Ritchey

6. 67-Justin Whittal

7. 5B-Justin Barger

8. 19-Curt Stroup

9. 1st-Steve Surniak

10. 12D-Steven Downs

B-Main:

1. 98-Kyle Reinhardt

2. 75-Nicole Bower

3. 35-Tyler Reeser

4. 25-Tyler Bear

5. 46-Michael Bauer

6. G1-Dale Blaney

7. 40-George Hobaugh

8. 4R-Jason Shultz

9. 5B-Justin Barger

10. 42-Sye Lynch

11. 24B-Dustin Baney

12. 19-Curt Stroup

13. 85-Ricky Dieva

14. 1st-Steve Surniak

15. 22-Richard Cisney

16. 67-Justin Whittal

DNS: 8S-Trenton Sheaffer

DNS: 33W-Mike Walter II

DNS: 12J-Jonathan Jones

DNS: 12D-Steven Downs

DNS: 17B-Steve Buckwalter

A-Main:

1. 55-Mike Wagner

2. 45-Jeff Halligan

3. 11-TJ Stutts

4. 69K-Lance Dewease

5. 10C-Paulie Colagiovanni

6. 55K-Robbie Kendall

7. 20-Ryan Taylor

8. 33-Jared Esh

9. 5-Dylan Cisney

10. 1-Logan Wagner

11. 57J-Jeff Miller

12. 12-Blane Heimbach

13. 2-AJ Flick

14. 75-Nicole Bower

15. 98-Kyle Reinhardt

16. 29-Dan Shetler

17. 35-Tyler Reeser

18. 24-Lucas Wolfe

19. 7-Gerard McIntyre

20. 47K-Kody Lehman

21. 44-Joey Hershey

22. 880-Drew Ritchey

23. 1J-Kevin Nouse

24. 25-Tyler Bear