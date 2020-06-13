Wagner Wins 2020 Season Opening Feature at Port Royal Speedway

From T.J. Buffenbarger
PORT ROYAL, PA (June 13, 2020) — Mike Wagner opened the 2020 season at the Port Royal Speedway picking up his 12th career victory at the Juniata County half-mile oval. Wagner from Harrisonville, Pennsylvania started on the front row and led all 25-laps of the main event.
Wagner committed to running the top side of the track for the entire feature and it paid off for him.
“We setup to run the top. I wasn’t going to come off the top unless I had to,” said Wagner of his race winning performance riding the rim at Port Royal. “We’re just trying to get this car going. We have a new sponsor with Mac Magee Motorsports. He had faith in me, an older guy, and my guys have been really working hard.”
Mike Wagner led the opening lap while Paulie Colagiovanni, T.J. Stutts, and Jeff Halligan raced for the second position. By the second lap Mike Wagner pulled away while his son Logan joined the race for the second spot. Logan Wagner was able to pass Halligan and Stutts to move up to third in turns one and two only to have Stutts pass him at the other end of the racetrack to take the third position back.
Halligan eventually dropped back while Colagiovanni, Stutts, and Logan Wagner continued to dice for the second spot. Logan Wagner disposed of both Colagiovanni and Stutts going into turn one on lap seven. Shortly after taking second position Logan Wagner slowed with a flat right rear tire to bring out the caution flag.
Mike Wagner pulled away after the restart while Stutts and Colagiovanni continued to exchange the second position. Halligan started to climb back into the fray by passing Colagiovanni for third and started to put pressure on Stutts for second. Further back in the field Lance Dewease worked his way into the top five after starting 16th.
Stutts was able to close in briefly on Mike Wagner for the lead with five laps to go, but Wagner was never seriously challenged as he drove to victory. Halligan was able to slip by Stutts on the final lap to take the runner up position. Dewease and Colagiovanni rounded out the top five.
Port Royal Speedway
Port Royal, PA
Saturday June 13, 2020
Winged 410 Sprint Cars
Heat Race #1:
1. 55K-Robbie Kendall
2. 1-Logan Wagner
3. 12-Blane Heimbach
4. 2-AJ Flick
5. 7-Gerard McIntyre
6. 98-Kyle Reinhardt
7. 46-Michael Bauer
8. G1-Dale Blaney
9. 22-Richard Cisney
DNS: 33W-Mike Walter II
DNS: 17B-Steve Buckwalter
Heat Race #2:
1. 20-Ryan Taylor
2. 10C-Paulie Colagiovanni
3. 1J-Kevin Nouse
4. 5-Dylan Cisney
5. 24-Lucas Wolfe
6. 35-Tyler Reeser
7. 40-George Hobaugh
8. 25-Tyler Bear
9. 8S-Trenton Sheaffer
10. 4R-Jason Shultz
Heat Race #3:
1. 57J-Jeff Miller
2. 11-TJ Stutts
3. 33-Jared Esh
4. 47K-Kody Lehman
5. 44-Joey Hershey
6. 75-Nicole Bower
7. 85-Ricky Dieva
8. 24B-Dustin Baney
9. 42-Sye Lynch
DNS: 12J-Jonathan Jones
Heat Race #4:
1. 45-Jeff Halligan
2. 55-Mike Wagner
3. 7K-Dan Shetler
4. 69K-Lance Dewease
5. 880-Drew Ritchey
6. 67-Justin Whittal
7. 5B-Justin Barger
8. 19-Curt Stroup
9. 1st-Steve Surniak
10. 12D-Steven Downs
B-Main:
1. 98-Kyle Reinhardt
2. 75-Nicole Bower
3. 35-Tyler Reeser
4. 25-Tyler Bear
5. 46-Michael Bauer
6. G1-Dale Blaney
7. 40-George Hobaugh
8. 4R-Jason Shultz
9. 5B-Justin Barger
10. 42-Sye Lynch
11. 24B-Dustin Baney
12. 19-Curt Stroup
13. 85-Ricky Dieva
14. 1st-Steve Surniak
15. 22-Richard Cisney
16. 67-Justin Whittal
DNS: 8S-Trenton Sheaffer
DNS: 33W-Mike Walter II
DNS: 12J-Jonathan Jones
DNS: 12D-Steven Downs
DNS: 17B-Steve Buckwalter
A-Main:
1. 55-Mike Wagner
2. 45-Jeff Halligan
3. 11-TJ Stutts
4. 69K-Lance Dewease
5. 10C-Paulie Colagiovanni
6. 55K-Robbie Kendall
7. 20-Ryan Taylor
8. 33-Jared Esh
9. 5-Dylan Cisney
10. 1-Logan Wagner
11. 57J-Jeff Miller
12. 12-Blane Heimbach
13. 2-AJ Flick
14. 75-Nicole Bower
15. 98-Kyle Reinhardt
16. 29-Dan Shetler
17. 35-Tyler Reeser
18. 24-Lucas Wolfe
19. 7-Gerard McIntyre
20. 47K-Kody Lehman
21. 44-Joey Hershey
22. 880-Drew Ritchey
23. 1J-Kevin Nouse
24. 25-Tyler Bear