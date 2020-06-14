Noah Harris Wins at Creek County

Creek County Speedway
Sapulpa, OK
Saturday June 13, 2020
Champ/305 Sprints
Heat Race #1
1. 78-Tanner Conn[3]
2. 15-Jase Randolph[4]
3. 03-Joe Wood Jr[5]
4. 55K-Johnny Kent[8]
5. 22C-Charlie Crumpton[2]
6. 5$-Danny Smith[6]
7. 50-Cody Whitworth[7]
8. 11-Avery Goodman[1]
Heat Race #2
1. 32G-Kolton Gariss[1]
2. 32K-Chris Kelly[6]
3. 3G-Lane Goodman[7]
4. 1-Dylan Postier[3]
5. 10-Darien Roberts[8]
6. 91-Justin Fine[5]
7. 11M-Michael Tyre II[4]
8. 71-Mike McClendon[2]
Heat Race #3
1. 27-Andy Shouse[1]
2. 55X-Danny Wood[3]
3. 10X-Scott Roberts[2]
4. 54-Will Scribner[8]
5. 82-Keith Bolton[4]
6. 10K-Kevin Brewer[6]
7. 94-David Proffitt[5]
8. 22Z-Zach Campbell[7]
Heat Race #4
1. 9$-Kyle Clark[6]
2. 7F-Noah Harris[5]
3. 55-Corey McGehee[3]
4. 777-Bailey Hughes[7]
5. 33K-JT Kelly[4]
6. 31$-Ross Moore[2]
7. 93-Zachary Patterson[1]
B-Main
1. 22C-Charlie Crumpton[2]
2. 1-Dylan Postier[1]
3. 82-Keith Bolton[3]
4. 11M-Michael Tyre II[9]
5. 50-Cody Whitworth[8]
6. 33K-JT Kelly[4]
7. 94-David Proffitt[10]
8. 31$-Ross Moore[12]
9. 71-Mike McClendon[13]
10. 91-Justin Fine[7]
11. 22Z-Zach Campbell[11]
12. 10K-Kevin Brewer[6]
13. 5$-Danny Smith[5]
DNS: 11-Avery Goodman
DNS: 93-Zachary Patterson
A-Main
1. 7F-Noah Harris[2]
2. 78-Tanner Conn[5]
3. 54-Will Scribner[10]
4. 32K-Chris Kelly[1]
5. 55K-Johnny Kent[9]
6. 03-Joe Wood Jr[12]
7. 27-Andy Shouse[7]
8. 15-Jase Randolph[4]
9. 32G-Kolton Gariss[3]
10. 777-Bailey Hughes[13]
11. 10-Darien Roberts[14]
12. 55X-Danny Wood[11]
13. 82-Keith Bolton[19]
14. 10X-Scott Roberts[16]
15. 11M-Michael Tyre II[20]
16. 1-Dylan Postier[18]
17. 22C-Charlie Crumpton[17]
18. 3G-Lane Goodman[8]
19. 9$-Kyle Clark[6]
20. 55-Corey McGehee[15]