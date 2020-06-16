FlorSports Acquires Speed Shift TV

(June 16, 2020) – FloSports announced on Tuesday morning they have entered an agreement to purchase Speed Shift TV. Starting on June 27th FloSports will begin simulcasting all upcoming racing slated to be on Speed Shift TV.

Speed Shift is the streaming Pay-Per-View home for several entities including Port Royal Speedway, Lincoln Speedway, Kokomo Speedway, Sprint Car Challenge Tour, King of the West NARC Sprint Cars, and other tracks and series.

Speed Shift founder Darren Shanley, co-founder and announcer Chet Christner, and host and producer Haley Stanley are joining FloSports staff along with other content and production staffers.

More on this news to come.