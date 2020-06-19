Allstar Performance Event List: June 19 – 21, 2020

The following is a list of open wheel events taking place June 19-21, 2020 presented by Allstar Performance. We try our best to keep the schedule updated, but we are not always made aware of schedule changes or cancellations. Always check and verify before attending any event. If you see an event that is missing or listed incorrectly please contact us with the correct information.
Friday June 19, 2020
Attica Raceway Park – Attica, OH – USA – Winged 305 Sprint Cars
Attica Raceway Park – Attica, OH – USA – Winged 410 Sprint Cars
Bedford Speedway – Bedford, PA – USA – Laurel Highlands Sprint Car Series
Big Diamond Speedway – Pottsville, PA – USA – United Racing Club
Carolina Speedway – Gastonia, NC – USA – Carolina Sprint Tour
Crawford County Speedway – Denison, IA – USA – Winged 305 Sprint Cars
Dothan Race Land – Dothan, AL – USA – United Sprint Car Series – Alabama Sprint Car Nationals
Electric City Speedway – Black Eagle, MT – USA – Winged 360 Sprint Cars
Jackson Motorplex – Jackson, MN – USA – Midwest Sprint Touring Series / Midwest Power Series
Jackson Motorplex – Jackson, MN – USA – Winged 305 Sprint Cars
Lernerville Speedway – Sarver, PA – USA – Winged 410 Sprint Cars
Lincoln Speedway – Lincoln, IL – USA – Winged 305 Sprint Cars
Lincoln Park Speedway – Putnamville, IN – USA – Non-Wing 410 Sprint Cars
Lincoln Park Speedway – Putnamville, IN – USA – USAC National Midget Car Championship – Indiana Midget Week
Mitchell Raceway – Fairbanks, AK – USA – Winged 360 Sprint Cars
Monarch Motor Speedway – Wichita Falls, TX – USA – Oil Capital Racing Series
Ocean Speedway – Watsonville, CA – USA – Ocean 360 Sprint Cars
Path Valley Speedway Park – Spring Run, PA – USA – Non-Wing Super Sportsman – Rumble in the Valley
Phillips County Raceway – Holyoke, CO – USA – ASCS Elite North Non-Wing Sprint Car Series
River Cities Speedway – Grand Forks, ND – USA – Northern Outlaw Sprint Association
Trail-Way Speedway – Hanover, PA – USA – Winged 358 Sprint Cars
Tri-State Speedway – Haubstadt, IN – USA – World of Outlaws
West Texas Raceway – Lubbock, TX – USA – Winged 305 Sprint Cars
Williams Grove Speedway – Mechanicsburg, PA – USA – Winged 358 Sprint Cars
Williams Grove Speedway – Mechanicsburg, PA – USA – Winged 410 Sprint Cars
Saturday June 20, 2020
34 Raceway – Burlington, IA – USA – Winged 305 Sprint Cars
4-17 Southern Speedway – Punta Gorda, FL – USA – Southern Sprint Car Series
81 Speedway – Park City, KS – USA – USAC Midwest Wingless Racing Association / USAC Wingless Sprints Oklahoma
82 Speedway – Petty, TX – USA – Texas Sprint Series
Adams County Speedway – Corning, IA – USA – POWRi WAR Sprint Car Series / POWRi Iowa Sprint Car League
Alaska Raceway Park – Palmer, AK – USA – Winged 360 Sprint Cars
Arlington Raceway – Arlington, MN – USA – Winged 305 Sprint Cars
BAPS Motor Speedway – York Haven, PA – USA – Super Sportsman
Bear Ridge Speedway – Bradford, VT – USA – USAC Speed2 DMA Midget Car Series
Brownstown Speedway – Brownstown, IN – USA – Indiana Racesaver Sprint Car Series
Butler Motor Speedway – Quincy, MI – USA – Winged 410 Sprint Cars
Cedar Lake Speedway – New Richmond, WI – USA – UMSS Winged Sprint Car Series
Cherokee Speedway – Gaffney, SC – USA – Carolina Sprint Tour
Cottage Grove Speedway – Cottage Grove, OR – USA – Wingless Sprint Series
Creek County Speedway – Sapulpa, OK – USA – Champ Sprints
Delaware International Speedway – Delmar, DE – USA – United Racing Club
Devil’s Bowl Speedway – Mesquite, TX – USA – Winged 305 Sprint Cars
Devil’s Lake Speedway – Crary, ND – USA – Western Renegade Sprint Car Series
Dodge City Raceway Park – Dodge City, KS – USA – Winged 305 Sprint Cars
Eagle Raceway – Eagle, NE – USA – Winged 305 Sprint Cars
East Alabama Motor Speedway – Phenix City, AL – USA – United Sprint Car Series – Alabama Sprint Car Nationals
Electric City Speedway – Black Eagle, MT – USA – Winged 360 Sprint Cars
Fremont Speedway – Fremont, OH – USA – Winged 305 Sprint Cars
Fremont Speedway – Fremont, OH – USA – Winged 410 Sprint Cars
Grays Harbor Raceway – Elma, WA – USA – Wingless Sprint Series
Hagerstown Speedway – Hagerstown, MD – USA – Laurel Highlands Sprint Car Series / Virginia Sprint Series
Harris Speedway – Harris, NC – USA – Carolina Sprint Tour
I-76 Speedway – Fort Morgan, CO – USA – ASCS Elite North Non-Wing Sprint Car Series
I-90 Speedway – Hartford, SD – USA – Winged 305 Sprint Cars
Keller Auto Speedway – Hanford, CA – USA – King of the West Sprints presented by NARC
Keller Auto Speedway – Hanford, CA – USA – Non-Wing 360 Sprint Cars
Keller Auto Speedway – Hanford, CA – USA – Western RaceSaver Sprint Car Series
Knoxville Raceway – Knoxville, IA – USA – Pro Sprints
Knoxville Raceway – Knoxville, IA – USA – Winged 360 Sprint Cars
Knoxville Raceway – Knoxville, IA – USA – Winged 410 Sprint Cars
Lake Ozark Speedway – Eldon, MO – USA – Winged 360 Sprint Cars
Land of Legends Raceway – Canandaigua, NY – USA – Winged 305 Sprint Cars
Lawrenceburg Speedway – Lawrenceburg, IN – USA – USAC National Midget Car Championship – Indiana Midget Week
Lawrenceburg Speedway – Lawrenceburg, IN – USA – Winged 410 Sprint Cars
Lawton Speedway – Lawton, OK – USA – ASCS Lone Star Region / ASCS Sooner Region
Lawton Speedway – Lawton, OK – USA – Non-Wing Champ Sprints
Lincoln Park Speedway – Putnamville, IN – USA – Non-Wing 410 Sprint Cars
Lincoln Speedway – Abbottstown, PA – USA – Winged 358 Sprint Cars
Lincoln Speedway – Abbottstown, PA – USA – Winged 410 Sprint Cars
Lucas Oil Raceway at Indianapolis – Brownsburg, IN – USA – Midwest Supermodified Series
Lucas Oil Raceway at Indianapolis – Brownsburg, IN – USA – Must See Racing – Indy summer Nationals (Non-Wing)
Magic Valley Speedway – Twin Falls, ID – USA – Speed Tour Sprintcars
Mitchell Raceway – Fairbanks, AK – USA – Winged 360 Sprint Cars
Owendale Speedway – Owendale, MI – USA – Great Lakes Traditional Sprints
Path Valley Speedway Park – Spring Run, PA – USA – Non-Wing Super Sportsman – Rumble in the Valley
Plymouth Dirt Track – Plymouth, WI – USA – Midwest Sprint Car Association
Port Royal Speedway – Port Royal, PA – USA – PA Sprint Series
Port Royal Speedway – Port Royal, PA – USA – Winged 410 Sprint Cars
Riverside International Speedway – West Memphis, AR – USA – Mid-South 305 Sprint Car Association – Greg Hodnett Memorial
Riverside International Speedway – West Memphis, AR – USA – Winged 360 Sprint Cars – Greg Hodnett Memorial
Rockford Speedway – Rockford, IL – USA – Illini Midgets
Route 66 Motor Speedway – Amarillo, TX – USA – Winged 305 Sprint Cars
Sandia Speedway – Albuquerque, NM – USA – New Mexico Motor Racing Association
Sanida Speedway – Albuquerque, NM – USA – Non-Wing 360 Sprint Cars
Silver Bullet Speedway – Owendale, MI – USA – Great Lakes Traditional Sprints
Spoon River Speedway – Canton, IL – USA – USAC Speed2 IMRA Midget Car Series
Sportsdrome Speedway – Jeffersonville, IN – USA – United States Speed Association
St. Francois County Raceway – Farmington, MO – USA – Winged 410 Sprint Cars
Star Speedway – Epping, NH – USA – 350 Supermodifieds
Tomahawk Speedway – Tomahawk, WI – USA – Non-Wing Crate Sprint Cars
Tri-State Speedway – Haubstadt, IN – USA – World of Outlaws
Sunday June 21, 2020
Kokomo Speedway – Kokomo, IN – USA – USAC National Midget Car Championship
Tri-City Motor Speedway – Franklin, PA – USA – Winged 410 Sprint Cars
Nodak Speedway – Minot, ND – USA – Western Renegade Sprint Car Series
Petaluma Speedway – Petaluma, CA – USA – Winged 360 Sprint Cars
Wilmot Raceway – Wilmot, WI – USA – Wisconsin WingLESS Sprint Cars