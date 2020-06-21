Ruhlman Picks Up First Career 410 Sprint Car Victory at Owendale

OWENDALE, MI (June 20, 2020) — Brian Ruhlman picked up his first career non-wing 410 sprint car victory with the Great Lakes Traditional Sprints on Saturday night at Owendale Speedway. Ruhlman started on the pole and held off multiple time GLTS champion Steve Irwin for the victory. Mike Galadja, Mike Astrauskas, and Jay Steinebach rounded out the top five.

Great Lakes Traditional Sprint Car Series

Silver Bullet Speedway

OWendale, MI

Saturday June 20, 2020

Feature:

1. 49-Brian Ruhlman

2. 0-Steve Irwin

3. 2-Mike Galajda

4. 3A-Mike Astrauskas

5. 10S-Jay Steinebach

6. 9H-Gary Hayward

7. 56-Mark Irwin

8. 2T-Ralph Brakenberry

9. 00-Joe Irwin

10. 10-Cody Howard

11. 33-R.J. Payne

12. 25-Max Frank

13. 3T-Tank Brakenberry

14. 10XS-Robert Bulloch

15. 31-Jim Girard