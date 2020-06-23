POWRi Leagues Head to Haubstadt for “The Class Track Mania”

From POWRi

Belleville, IL. (06/22/2020) One of the most physically demanding and technical tracks the POWRi Lucas Oil National Midget League and POWRi Lucas Oil WAR Sprint League attends and track that brings in the most fans with high flying racing, Tri-State Speedway in Haubstadt, Indiana will host an open-wheel spectacle with “The Class Track Mania”.

With drivers rolling the bottom along the infield tires and others taking to the razor-thin cushion up top, side-by-side action is prevalent at the high-banked Tri-State Speedway always thrills. Saturday, June 27 the POWRi Lucas Oil National Midget League as well as the POWRi Lucas Oil WAR Sprint League will head to Indiana with a visit to “The Class Track” Tri-State Speedway in Haubstadt, Indiana.

POWRi Lucas Oil WAR Sprint League co-sanctioned with MSCS Sprints will battle for the $5,000 winning payday, with top-tier talents from all over the traditional sprint car world trying to take home the heavy payload. In the lone appearance at Tri-State Speedway for the POWRi Lucas Oil WAR Sprint League back in 2018, it was CJ Leary earning the win. With four various drivers in five POWRi WAR events claiming feature victories in 2020, will a different driver check into victory lane at the Class Track or will a familiar face rise to the occasion?

The POWRi Lucas Oil National Midget League has not visited Tri-State Speedway in Haubstadt, Indiana since 2014 when Darren Hagen took home the last Hut Hundred win in a co-sanctioned event with USAC. Find out Saturday, June 27th to see who can conquer the unusual track and on to victory lane.

Saturday, June 27th, The Class Track Mania, MSCS /POWRi WAR Sprints plus POWRi Midgets. Adults $25, Students (13-18) $20, ages 12 & under Free. Limited tickets available in the east and west side grandstands – to pre-order call 812-768-6025. Times: Pits open at 2 pm with grandstands opening at 4:30, Driver’s Registration 3-5:30. Engine Heat at 6, Hot-Laps at 6:30, races to follow. Sponsored by J Wilderman Autoplex & Patriot Automotive. For more information on Tri-State Speedway visit online at https://www.tristatespeedway.com/ or on all social media @TSS_Haubstadt

