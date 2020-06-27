Charleston Can’t Contain Kreisel

From POWRi

CHARLESTON, IL (June 26, 2020) – Competing for the first time in league history the POWRi Lucas Oil WAR Sprint League would hit the racing surface of the well-prepared Charleston Speedway on Friday night with thrilling side-by-side battles for nearly every position for the entire twenty-five lap feature event. With $2000 on the line and a stacked entry list of thirty cars, all eyes were glued to front-runners vying for positions. After multiple lead changes and slide-jobs being traded on both sides of the speedway, Riley Kreisel would emerge the winner and continue his hot-run of domination in 2020.

High-Point Qualifier #29 Mitch Wissmiller would lead the twenty-two-car field to green flag competition with #32 Garrett Aitken starting outside row one. With both drivers dicing for the preferred line, Wissmiller would gain momentum early leading the first few laps with Aitken slicing for speed and the top-spot. Aitken would make a valent attempt to attain the lead, only to run too hot into turn three, looping and bringing out a caution. Once racing resumed on the racetrack, Wissmiller would once again try to stretch his lead only to see #88 Terry Babb slide by on the exit of turn four. With Babb gaining the lead at the flag stand, turns one and two would be trickier for the Decatur, IL racer. Catching the wall on the exit of two Babb would try to save the lead but roll down the backstretch, the driver was unharmed.

Wissmiller would again lead the drivers back to green, with Shane Cottle #77k, Riley Kreisel #91, and Zach Daum #31 all within striking distance. Shane Cottle would battle past the leader Wissmiller and appear to be the car to beat. After the late-race caution would again bunch the field with five to-go. As the laps started to tick-away Kreisel would mount a charge, diamonding off the corners gaining speed while running down Cottle. Riley would throw a three-wide slide-job past Daum and Cottle, who were contesting for the lead. Kreisel would maintain momentum at the front, leading the remaining pair of laps and onto his third straight win of the season. Cottle would stay inside the podium placing second as Zach Daum finished third. One-time leader Wissmiller would continue a great showing finishing fourth, with Anthony Nicholson #16 placing in a very tight fifth.

POWRi WAR Sprint Car Series

Charleston Speedway

Charleston, IL

Friday June 26, 2020

Hinchman Racewear Heat Race #1 (8 Laps)

1. 88-Terry Babb[3]

2. 29-Mitch Wissmiller[8]

3. 77-Jack Wagner[2]

4. 70-Pete Palazzolo[6]

5. 22S-Slater Helt[7]

6. 73X-Willie Tackitt[5]

7. 31X-Austin Sears[4]

8. 58-Jamie Frederickson[1]

Bell Helmets Heat Race #2 (8 Laps)

1. 91-Riley Kreisel[3]

2. 32-Garrett Aitken[7]

3. 16-Anthony Nicholson[6]

4. 90-Patrick Budde[2]

5. 73-Samuel Wagner[4]

6. 7-Sam Scott[8]

7. 4-Brad Greenup[5]

8. 45-Eric Perrott[1]

Schure Built Suspensions Heat Race #3 (8 Laps)

1. N2-Nic Harris[1]

2. 31-Zach Daum[4]

3. 10-Aric Gentry[6]

4. 79-Matt Humphrey[3]

5. 8D-Justin Standridge[7]

6. 34-Parker Frederickson[5]

7. 8-Clark Robertson[2]

WilWood Engineering Heat Race #4 (8 Laps)

1. 77K-Shane Cottle[1]

2. 5C-Colten Cottle[2]

3. 54-Trey Gropp[4]

4. 52F-Logan Faucon[6]

5. 99-Korey Weyant[7]

6. 27-Steve Thomas[3]

7. 95-Tommy Rockwell[5]

Hoosier Racing Tire B-Main (12 Laps)

1. 99-Korey Weyant[1]

2. 7-Sam Scott[4]

3. 27-Steve Thomas[8]

4. 34-Parker Frederickson[7]

5. 90-Patrick Budde[3]

6. 73-Samuel Wagner[5]

7. 95-Tommy Rockwell[10]

8. 8-Clark Robertson[12]

9. 31X-Austin Sears[11]

10. 45-Eric Perrott[14]

11. 73X-Willie Tackitt[6]

12. 4-Brad Greenup[9]

13. 79-Matt Humphrey[2]

14. 58-Jamie Frederickson[13]

Lucas Oil A-Main (25 Laps)

1. 91-Riley Kreisel[4]

2. 77K-Shane Cottle[9]

3. 31-Zach Daum[5]

4. 29-Mitch Wissmiller[1]

5. 16-Anthony Nicholson[6]

6. 10-Aric Gentry[7]

7. 77-Jack Wagner[14]

8. 99-Korey Weyant[17]

9. 54-Trey Gropp[11]

10. 52F-Logan Faucon[13]

11. 8D-Justin Standridge[16]

12. N2-Nic Harris[8]

13. 27-Steve Thomas[19]

14. 22S-Slater Helt[15]

15. 73-Samuel Wagner[22]

16. 7-Sam Scott[18]

17. 34-Parker Frederickson[20]

18. 90-Patrick Budde[21]

19. 5C-Colten Cottle[10]

20. 88-Terry Babb[3]

21. 70-Pete Palazzolo[12]

22. 32-Garrett Aitken[2]