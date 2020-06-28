Danny Dietrich Edges Kyle Larson to Win PA Speedweek Thriller at Lincoln

ABBOTTSTOWN, PA (June 27, 2020) — Danny Dietrich was victorious during the second round of 2020 PA Speedweek Saturday at Lincoln Speedway in spectacular style. Dietrich came out on top of a race long duel with Kyle Larson and Lance Dewease. After exchanging the lead multiple times Dietrich was able to slide by Larson towards the end of the 30-lap affair and pull away over the final two laps for the victory. Larson held on for second with Lance Dewease, Freddie Rahmer, and Rico Abreu rounding out the top five.

PA Speedway

Lincoln Speedway

Abbottstown, PA

Saturday June 27, 2020

Winged 410 Sprint Cars

Feature:

1. 48-Danny Dietrich

2. 57-Kyle Larson

3. 69k-Lance Dewease

4. 51-Freddie Rahmer

5. 24r-Rico Abreu

6. 3z-Brock Zearfoss

7. 5m-Brent Marks

8. 72-Ryan Smith

9. 24-Lucas Wolfe

10. 87-Alan Krimes

11. 21-Brian Montieth

12. 15w-Adam Wilt

13. 1-Sammy Swindell

14. 59-Jimmy Siegel

15. 75c-Chase Dietz

16. 1x-Chad Trout

17. 99m-Kyle Moody

18. 16c-Matt Campbell

19. 39-Cale Thomas

20. 19-Troy Wagaman

21. 11t-Tj Stutts

22. 19m-Landon Myers

23. 91-Kyle Reinhart

24. 45-Jeff Halligan