Danny Dietrich Edges Kyle Larson to Win PA Speedweek Thriller at Lincoln

ABBOTTSTOWN, PA (June 27, 2020) — Danny Dietrich was victorious during the second round of 2020 PA Speedweek Saturday at Lincoln Speedway in spectacular style. Dietrich came out on top of a race long duel with Kyle Larson and Lance Dewease. After exchanging the lead multiple times Dietrich was able to slide by Larson towards the end of the 30-lap affair and pull away over the final two laps for the victory. Larson held on for second with Lance Dewease, Freddie Rahmer, and Rico Abreu rounding out the top five.
PA Speedway
Lincoln Speedway
Abbottstown, PA
Saturday June 27, 2020
Winged 410 Sprint Cars
Feature:
1. 48-Danny Dietrich
2. 57-Kyle Larson
3. 69k-Lance Dewease
4. 51-Freddie Rahmer
5. 24r-Rico Abreu
6. 3z-Brock Zearfoss
7. 5m-Brent Marks
8. 72-Ryan Smith
9. 24-Lucas Wolfe
10. 87-Alan Krimes
11. 21-Brian Montieth
12. 15w-Adam Wilt
13. 1-Sammy Swindell
14. 59-Jimmy Siegel
15. 75c-Chase Dietz
16. 1x-Chad Trout
17. 99m-Kyle Moody
18. 16c-Matt Campbell
19. 39-Cale Thomas
20. 19-Troy Wagaman
21. 11t-Tj Stutts
22. 19m-Landon Myers
23. 91-Kyle Reinhart
24. 45-Jeff Halligan