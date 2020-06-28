Dietrich Continues to Roll During PA Speedweek With Selinsgrove Victory

SELINSGROVE, PA (June 28, 2020) – Danny Dietrich picked up his second victory in a row during the 2020 edition of PA Speedway Sunday night at Selinsgrove Speedway. Dietrich overcame swapping the lead with Rico Abreu in the middle portion of the event before pulling away over the final 12 laps for a comfortable victory. Abreu finished in the runner up position while Kyle Larson, Anthony Macri, and Brock Zearfoss rounded out the top five.
PA Speedweek
Selinsgrove Speedway
Selinsgrove, PA
Sunday June 28, 2020
Feature:
1. 48-Danny Dietrich
2. 24R-Rico Abreu
3. 57-Kyle Larson
4. 39M-Anthony Macri
5. 3Z-Brock Zearfoss
6. 51-Freddie Rahmer
7. 5M-Brent Marks
8. 72-Ryan Smith
9. 12-Blane Heimbach
10. 1-Logan Wagner
11. 1S-Sammy Swindell
12. 5-Dylan Cisney
13. 24-Lucas Wolfe
14. 99M-Kyle Moody
15. 55-Mike Wagner
16. 33-Jared Esh
17. 91R-Kyle Reinhardt
18. 75D-Chase Dietz
19. 33W-Mike Walter II
20. 67-Justin Whittal
21. 11-T.J. Stutts
22. 19-Curt Stroup
23. 1X-Chad Trout
24. 38-Mark Smith