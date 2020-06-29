Selinsgrove Speedway To Feature 20th Annual Mach 1 Chassis 360 Sprint National Open July 11, No Racing July 4

From Shawn Brouse

Selinsgrove, Pa. – After a week off on July 4 to celebrate Independence Day, Selinsgrove Speedway will return to action next week, on July 11 with the biggest race of the year for 360 sprint cars at the Snyder County oval!

Saturday, July 11 will find the track hosting the 20th annual Mach 1 Chassis 360 Sprint National Open, offering a total purse worth nearly $17,000 for the 360 sprints.

The Apache Tree Service 305 sprint cars will also be on the racing program along with action for limited late models.

Gates will open at 5 pm with racing slated for 7:30 pm.

Adult general admission is set at $20 with students ages 12 – 17 priced at just $10. Kids ages 11 and under are always FREE at Selinsgrove Speedway. Pit admission for the big show will be $30.

Passing points earned in the heat races will be used to line up the 30-lap Mach 1 Chassis National Open with $5,000 posted for the winner. There will be no time trials.

The rich event will pay $300 just to start for the sprinters.

Started in 2008 by accomplished sprint car driver Mark Smith, Mach 1 Chassis features all the latest manufacturing and welding equipment to build top-of-the-line racecar chassis and parts.

Based in Mechanicsburg, Mach 1 fabricates front and rear bumpers, nerf bars, front axles, wing posts and wing trees while also repairing chassis produced by other manufacturers.

Visit www.mach1chassis.com to learn about and connect with the firm.

Selinsgrove Speedway will host the Jeff’s Auto Body and Recycling Center Summer Championships for Modern Heritage 410 sprints and super late models on Saturday night, July 25 along with the A & A Auto Stores Roadrunner 20.

July 25 will also be Armed Forces Appreciation Night at the track, affording FREE GENERAL ADMISSION for past or present members of the military, with identification.

Gates will open at 5 pm with racing slated for 7:30 pm.

July 11 Mach 1 Chassis National Open for 360 Sprint Cars Purse: 1) $5,000 2) $2,000 3) $1,200 4) $800 5) $650 6) $600 7) $575 8) $550 9) $525 10) $500 11) $400 12) $375 13) $350 14) $325 15) $315 16-24) $300